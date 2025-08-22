I share a meal with someone new every day. It's changed my network and community. Here's how.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your network is your net worth. Heard that before? I've said it for years because I've lived it. The right connection can change your life. The right introduction can change your business.

The problem is that most people think networking means working the room, shaking 50 hands and walking out with a stack of business cards. I used to think that too — until I realized the most valuable connections happen one-on-one.

That's where Lunch with Legends came from.

Every weekday, I have lunch with someone new. Sometimes it's an investor. Sometimes it's a founder. Sometimes it's a friend of a friend I'm meeting for the first time when they slide into the booth. The goal isn't to pitch. It's not to sell. It's to connect because everyone's happier with good food and good company.

Related: The 10 Commandments of Networking You Need to Know

Why meals are the secret weapon

Meetings are formal. Lunch is real. At lunch, no one's watching the clock. No one's hiding behind slides or an agenda. Food slows you down.

That's when you get the truth. You hear about the deal they're chasing. The challenge they can't solve. The goal they've been sitting on because they don't know where to start.

I've learned more over a plate of tacos than I ever have at a conference table.

How it started

When I was starting in real estate, I worked networking events like it was my job — because it was. I'd collect a pile of business cards, follow up with everyone, etc. One day, someone told me, "Forget the crowd. Take one person to lunch."

It clicked. The best connections are personal, not rushed.

That first lunch turned into a connection that shifted my career. Not because I asked for anything, but because we built trust through conversation.

Since then, Lunch with Legends has been my daily habit. Networking isn't about keeping score. It's about showing up ready to help. Instead of leading with, "Here's what I do," I ask, "What's on your plate — literally and figuratively — and how can I help?"

That changes everything.

People remember you , not as "the guy from lunch" but as the person who introduced them to their next hire or shared an idea that unlocked a solution.

not as "the guy from lunch" but as the person who introduced them to their next hire or shared an idea that unlocked a solution. The conversation flows. You're not pitching. You're listening.

You're not pitching. You're listening. Opportunities come back around. When you help without expecting anything, your name comes up in rooms you're not even in.

What it looks like in practice

Last week, I had lunch with people in completely different industries. None of them were "prospects" in the traditional sense. But in every conversation, I found a way to connect them to someone else who could help. A manufacturer. A mentor. A friend.

I didn't have to force those opportunities. They came up naturally because I was paying attention.

Related: This 'Lumberjack Strategy' Helps Me Find New Clients Quickly — and With Way Less Effort

How to host your own Lunch With Legends

You don't need a big title or a fancy budget. You need consistency.

One lunch. One new person. Every weekday. Could be a friend-of-a-friend, a young professional looking for guidance or someone you've been meaning to meet.

Could be a friend-of-a-friend, a young professional looking for guidance or someone you've been meaning to meet. Keep it casual. You will see me at the same five places. I have my rotation down. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

You will see me at the same five places. I have my rotation down. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Listen more than you talk. People will tell you what they need if you give them space.

People will tell you what they need if you give them space. Follow up with value. If you can help, do it right away.

The selfie rule

Every Lunch with Legends ends with a selfie. It's not about ego. It's about memory. That photo is a bookmark. Months later, I can scroll back and remember, 'Oh yeah, she was looking for a podcast producer. I know someone now.'

It's a fun ritual that makes the moment feel intentional, and it keeps the connection alive.

Networking is a long play. Not every lunch needs to turn into a deal. Some people I've met only once. Others have become friends, partners or clients years later. The value comes from showing up consistently, building trust and connecting people. That's how your network grows in both size and strength.

Why food works for networking

There's something about a shared meal that breaks barriers fast.

When you eat with someone, you're both just people deciding between fries or salad. It's human. It's disarming. It sets the stage for a real conversation instead of a surface-level exchange.

That's why Lunch with Legends works. It turns networking into something people actually look forward to. Who doesn't want to break bread and learn something? It's worth it every time.

It's your move

Think of one person you've been meaning to meet. Invite them to lunch this week.

Don't overthink it. Don't make it about what you need. Make it about showing up, asking good questions and leaving them better than you found them.

And yes — selfie required.