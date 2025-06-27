Over 50% of CEOs are struggling with mental health. Part of the reason is that they are chasing a version of success that doesn't resonate with their identity.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Four years ago, I hit a breaking point.

On paper, I had everything — degrees from Harvard and Oxford, a Rhodes Scholarship, bestselling books and stood alongside icons like Oprah and Richard Branson. I had launched global movements and built international organizations. But inside, I was empty.

A traumatic event in 2020 forced me to confront what I'd been ignoring: I was burned out, disillusioned and spiritually disconnected.

I had followed the script for success — achievement, recognition, scale — but it had left me physically depleted and mentally adrift. And while the personal toll was staggering, the professional cost was even greater. I realized something many leaders quietly suspect: You can't lead well when you're running on empty.

Related: How to Escape Entrepreneurial Burnout When You Can't Just Quit

Fulfillment isn't a luxury — it's a leadership strategy

Burnout among top leaders is more than a personal problem. A 2024 study found 55% of CEOs reported experiencing a mental health issue in the past year — a 24% increase from the year before.

Leaders who feel unfulfilled make poorer decisions, struggle to build trust and drain culture. But when leaders feel connected to purpose, teams thrive. Engagement and retention go up. So does creativity, clarity and momentum.

Fulfillment fuels everything.

From breakdown to breakthrough

What pulled me out wasn't another productivity hack — it was a deeper reset. I asked questions I'd been avoiding: Who am I without the work? What truly brings me joy? What do I want this all to mean?

That journey led me through a full personal overhaul — biohacking, longevity medicine and deep self-reflection. But the biggest shift wasn't physical. It was internal. It was about redefining success — not as output, but as alignment.

Here's what I now practice — and share with the leaders I mentor.

Reclaim your morning

Instead of starting the day in reaction mode (email, Slack, to-do lists), I protect the first 90 minutes for myself. Meditation, movement, reading — whatever connects me to clarity before the noise begins.

Tip: Ask yourself each morning: What would make today feel meaningful, regardless of outcome? Start there.

Audit your energy, not just your time

Your calendar reveals what you truly value. If most of it drains you, no supplement or sprint will fix it. I started building "fulfillment time" into my schedule — mentoring, hiking, ideating. It made me a better, more present leader.

Try this: Look at last week's calendar. Highlight everything that lit you up in green. Everything that drained you in red. Then, make one adjustment.

Lead from purpose, not just pressure

Metrics matter. But when pressure is your only motivator, burnout is inevitable. Purpose sustains you.

Create a one-line purpose statement for yourself as a leader. Keep it visible. Let it guide how you show up for your team.

Talk about fulfillment out loud

For years, I kept conversations about meaning and mental health private. Now, I bring them into team check-ins and leadership meetings.

When we normalize these discussions, we build more human, resilient cultures. Try asking your team: What part of your work has felt most meaningful lately?

Related: How to Escape Entrepreneurial Burnout When You Can't Just Quit

The wake-up call that too many leaders ignore

If you're succeeding outwardly but feeling lost, it's not weakness — it's a signal.

Your burnout isn't a badge of honor. And your fulfillment isn't a personal indulgence — it's a professional responsibility. Because when you're grounded, whole, and purpose-driven, the ripple effect is powerful: stronger teams, healthier cultures and companies built to last.

You didn't come this far just to feel numb at the top. Do the work. Define what matters. And lead like it.