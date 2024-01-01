Marc Kielburger
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Social Entrepreneur & Movement Builder
Marc Kielburger is a movement builder, social entrepreneur and NYT bestselling author. For 30+ years, he has helped others bring purpose to life, working with major global brands to build positive social movements. A Harvard graduate and Rhodes Scholar, he has received 10 honorary doctorates.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growing a Business
Why Your Company Needs to Rethink Its Purpose to Acquire Loyal Customers — And Drive More Sales.
The traditional path of finding a niche and competing on quality or price will no longer work. If you want true enduring and evangelical customer loyalty, deliver a product or service that connects with your customers on an emotional level.