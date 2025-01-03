Many failures later, I've learned some truth about success. Real success comes from relentless effort, resilience through failure and the grind of consistently showing up.

Let me drop a little truth bomb: overnight success is the biggest gimmick ever.

Yeah, I said it. The term "overnight success" is the perfect bait — shiny, exciting and easy to believe. But it's also entirely, 100% false. The truth? Success is a grind. A messy, sweaty, emotional, lonely and ugly grind. And it's way better that way.

I get it — who doesn't want to wake up one morning with the world at their feet? The real deal is this: that "overnight" moment? It's usually the culmination of years — years — of hustle, failure and showing up even when it feels impossible.

So, let's paint the picture of the myth of overnight success.

When I started my real estate career, I didn't just magically become the founder of Texas' largest independent brokerage. It wasn't like someone handed me the keys to the castle and said, "Congrats, kid! You made it!" Nope.

I failed the real estate exam twenty-two times. Yes, you read that right. Twenty-two.

Nothing humbles you more than failing repeatedly at something you feel called to do. But here's the thing — nobody saw the hours I dedicated to the industry before my career started. What most people didn't see were the countless hours I spent studying, the sacrifices I made or how many times I questioned if this was something I was supposed to be working towards. Those twenty-two failures weren't just failures — they were necessary lessons, each one helping me learn something and grow stronger.

In today's age, it is easier than ever to see only people's successes. Social media is a highlight reel, showcasing only the best moments while conveniently leaving out struggles or failures.

What we consume online is, more often than not, the hero stories–the so-called "overnight successes." Nowadays, perception vs. reality is even more prevalent. Online people tend to gloss over the dirty work. What's left out are the failures, the closed doors, and the grind that got them to that viral moment. You're seeing the result, not the struggle. It's 2024, we all know this is the case.

A great example is a viral video of a founder pitching their product. Suddenly, everyone's talking about them. Millions of views. Instant fame, right? Wrong. You're not seeing the countless late nights, the flopped prototypes, the pitches that went nowhere, and the grind that got them to that moment. We need to remember what it takes for people to get where they've dreamt of going.

That's the problem with the myth of overnight success — it makes the hard work invisible. And when you don't see the hard work, it's easy to think, "If I don't make it quick, I'll never make it at all." That mindset? It's poison. It tricks you into thinking that you're somehow failing if you're not "there" yet. But the truth is, if you're still in the game, you're still moving forward.

When you have the chance to give up, you can either give in or lean in. In those moments when it feels like everything's against you, the real test is whether you lean in and push through or if you let the pressure break you.

So, what's the key to success?

It's simple: keep showing up. Even when you're tired, even when you're frustrated, even when you feel like throwing in the towel. Success doesn't come from some magic formula or lucky break — it comes from consistency, grit and a willingness to get back up, no matter how many times you've been knocked down.

Another tip: keep track of all your wins, no matter how small. Got your first customer? Momentum. Landed a big meeting? Momentum. Moved one step closer to your goal? More momentum. You need to remind yourself that progress isn't always immediate or obvious. Celebrate the small steps because they add up.

Success isn't a straight shot to the top — it's a long, winding, messy road full of pivots and setbacks. But the journey? That's where the magic happens. The lessons you learn, the people you meet, the resilience you build — that's what makes success worth it. The challenges you face today will give you the skills to handle tomorrow's opportunities. You can't rush growth — it has to happen the right way, with the right lessons.

And here's the thing: the journey never stops. There will always be new challenges, new obstacles, and new goals. But once you get used to the grind, you'll start to see that it's not just about reaching the finish line — it's about growing and evolving along the way. Success is a moving target, and that's a good thing. Every day brings new lessons that shape you into someone capable of handling what comes next.

You also have to learn how to be comfortable with discomfort. Success isn't about avoiding the tough parts — it's about facing them head-on and continuing to push through. The discomfort? That's where growth lives. Embrace it, learn from it, and use it to fuel the next move.

So, the next time you're tempted to give up because things aren't happening fast enough, remember this: success doesn't care about your timeline. It cares about your effort, persistence, and ability to keep going when it gets messy.

Overnight success is a myth. But real success? That's a grind. And it's absolutely worth it. Keep going, buckle up, and embrace the mess — because that's where the magic happens. It's not the destination that counts; it's how you handle the process that defines your success.