This is how I use one word to lead better, live sharper and stay focused. This is why you should try it next year.

Here's one thing no one tells you: You don't need a list of resolutions to change your life. You just need one word.

As I write this, we're almost exactly halfway through the year. 2026 is right in front of us. This is when most people forget what they said they'd focus on. I double down.

Every January, I pick a word. One word to carry with me through the chaos, wins, losses and curveballs of the year. It becomes a filter for everything I do.

I keep it simple and intentional. And it works.

My focus filter

I started doing this when I realized that goal-setting had become a check-the-box exercise. You write a list. You feel good for a week. Then life gets busy, and that list turns into clutter.

Picking one word cuts through the noise.

My word this year is WIN.

That word shows up everywhere. It reminds me to focus. To move with urgency. To focus on results without losing my grip on what matters.

WIN isn't about beating someone else. It's about being relentless with follow-through. Showing up when it counts. Pushing the needle. Owning the outcome. Making the decision, not waiting for permission.

Winning doesn't always look like a trophy. Sometimes it looks like saying no. Sometimes it looks like trying again. This word calls me to ask: Is this a win? Not just for business, but for my mindset, my family, my team and my time.

That's what makes it powerful. It's a word that checks me. It sharpens me. It stretches me. This is what I mean when I say bring meaning to the word. It starts as a guidepost. It becomes part of how you show up.

One word. Many contexts.

Some years the word is loud. Other years, it's quiet. Sometimes it lives in your head. Other times, it lands in a conversation that sticks with you.

Your word shifts as you grow. A single word can carry weight across your business, your relationships, your faith and your mindset.

This works because it stays flexible. It works because it fits real life.

Forget the overhead

You don't need a new app. You don't need a template, a whiteboard or a checklist.

You just need one word. One word that makes you sit up a little straighter. One word that reminds you when you forget. One word that holds up when everything else starts slipping.

This isn't about optimization. It's about clarity. It is also easy to remember. Don't underestimate processes that make your life easier. Sometimes, those are the best ones.

I don't track my word in a spreadsheet. I don't write it on my mirror. I just keep it with me. It becomes part of how I move through the world.

Words give direction

Let me tell you something else I've learned.

The word you choose will challenge you. It'll show up in places you didn't expect. It might frustrate you, hold up a mirror, or push you out of autopilot. That's not a flaw in the system. That's the whole point.

You're not choosing a mascot. You're choosing a message. One that lives with you for 365 days. One that asks you questions and doesn't always give easy answers.

This isn't about buzzwords or branding. This is about accountability. A good word builds tension. The kind that moves you forward.

A strong word points you forward. The word brings clarity. It gives language to your process. It helps you measure decisions.

Should I take that deal? Should I say yes to that partnership? Should I spend my time here?

Run it through the word.

You filter food through your diet. You filter money through your budget. You can filter your choices through one clear idea.

Let that word lead.

Let it guide how you show up, how you speak, how you recover and how you grow.

What's your word?

If this is your first time hearing about choosing a word of the year, consider this your invitation. You don't need a strategy or a system. You just need the willingness to try something new.

You've got six months left in this year. That's plenty of time to bring focus to the second half. Or you can bank this idea and start fresh in January. There's nothing wrong with a word (of the second half) of the year.

Pick a word that fits where you're headed. A word that you want to grow into. A word that reflects the kind of person you want to be when the year ends.

Let it challenge you. Let it check you. Let it shape you.

You don't have to overthink it. You just have to commit to it.

Try it next year. See what happens when your entire year is guided by one word with real meaning.

One word. One year. Try it.