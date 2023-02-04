4 Ways To Define Winning That Will Transform Your Business
Organizations can't succeed if they don't know what success means
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Businesses gauge their performance typically with dozens of goals and metrics. But you can't do everything at once. The challenge is to get people focused on the one thing that's most important right now. If it moved in the right direction, it would eliminate a weakness (or capitalize on an opportunity) and improve financial outcomes. You improve that, and you win.
However, not every company clearly defines winning. A catalog of goals can pull the organization in multiple directions and stretch finite resources. Numerous goals can inherently be at odds, working against each other and for conflicting purposes. For example, a cost reduction goal might undermine an innovation goal requiring a significant investment.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, get access to a ton of exclusive content and resources that will help grow your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll find:
- Exclusive content from our network of today’s leading CEOs and business strategists
- Receive our flagship Entrepreneur Magazine - free!
- No more ads, and get access to the Entrepreneur+ homepage
- Free E-books written by our staff and other industry thought leaders