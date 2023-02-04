Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Businesses gauge their performance typically with dozens of goals and metrics. But you can't do everything at once. The challenge is to get people focused on the one thing that's most important right now. If it moved in the right direction, it would eliminate a weakness (or capitalize on an opportunity) and improve financial outcomes. You improve that, and you win.

However, not every company clearly defines winning. A catalog of goals can pull the organization in multiple directions and stretch finite resources. Numerous goals can inherently be at odds, working against each other and for conflicting purposes. For example, a cost reduction goal might undermine an innovation goal requiring a significant investment.