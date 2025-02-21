Success belongs to those who act. Urgency isn't stress; it's the fuel that turns ambition into achievement.

Time flies. One day, you're telling yourself, "Tomorrow, I'll start that project," but six months have passed before you know it. Six months you could've spent growing your business, crushing your goals or leveling up your career.

Why does this happen? Because most people don't respect time. They sit on their hands, overthink and lose all their momentum.

Here's the reality: without urgency, you'll always be behind.

Urgency isn't just a mindset — it's the game-changer. It's what separates dreamers from doers, the talkers from the achievers. Urgency should not equal stress or anxiety. It requires dedication, but urgency isn't the enemy. It's the fuel that drives action.

Let's talk about one of society's favorite pieces of advice: "Sleep on it." Sounds nice, doesn't it? Responsible. Thoughtful. But here's the thing: waiting doesn't always bring clarity — it kills opportunity. While you're overthinking every little detail, the world keeps moving. Your competition isn't waiting for you to be ready. That deal isn't waiting for you to be perfect. The momentum you worked so hard to build? Gone.

Overthinking is fear in disguise. Fear of failure, fear of judgment, fear of not being perfect. It convinces you that hesitation is wisdom when it's paralysis. Ever heard of analysis paralysis? It's when you're so stuck on "what ifs" that you can't decide. Meanwhile, someone else is acting — and winning.

Here's a harsh truth: you can "sleep on it," but someone else is closing the deal while you sleep. Someone else is making connections, locking down clients, and moving forward. Unless you learn to embrace urgency, you'll always play catch-up. That's where stress and anxiety come into play.

Choose your battle

Timing is everything. I learned that early in my career, and it's stayed true through every venture I've tackled since. Whether you're closing on a house, investing in a startup or building your dream business, opportunities don't wait. They have a shelf life, and you're out if you're not ready to act. The winners? They're the ones who act first.

But let me be clear: urgency isn't recklessness. Acting urgently doesn't mean diving in without thinking. It's about trusting your gut and acting with intention. It's about knowing when the moment calls for bold, decisive action and then seizing it.

When I started my career in real estate, I quickly learned that hesitation was a deal killer. Every missed call or connection was a lost opportunity. Success came when I treated every moment with urgency. I answered the phone, made the extra call, and followed up relentlessly.

Here's the thing: urgency isn't chaos — it's focus. It's about identifying what matters most and going all in. It's about eliminating distractions, setting priorities, and making every action count. And the best part? Urgency is a skill you can learn.

How to build a sense of urgency

Own Your Time. Stop waiting for the "perfect moment" because it doesn't exist. Every day is an opportunity — treat it like one. Set Deadlines and Time Block. Deadlines force action, keep you focused and eliminate the temptation to procrastinate. Set clear, non-negotiable timelines for your goals. Prioritize Wisely. Not everything demands urgency, but the right things do. Learn to recognize what matters most and take action without hesitation. Surround Yourself with Action-Takers. Collaborate with people who inspire urgency. Doers inspire doers. Action breeds action. Inaction breeds inaction. Being around action-oriented people will push you to move faster and think bigger.

In venture capital, a sense of urgency isn't optional. Deals don't wait. Trends shift overnight. Opportunities are fleeting. The best founders in the world have extreme urgency and responsiveness. I've learned that success in this world requires bold, decisive action. Acting with urgency has allowed me to innovate and seize opportunities others might overlook. When you embrace urgency, you unlock your potential to achieve more than you thought possible.

Urgency fuels innovation

One of the best things about urgency is that it forces creativity. When you act quickly, you're forced to think differently. You adapt, solve problems, and create momentum. It's not about rushing but staying ahead of the curve and making things happen.

Here's the kicker: life doesn't wait for perfect moments. If you're sitting around waiting for the stars to align or for a sign to tell you it's time, this is it. This is your sign.

Adopt a Monday mindset

Every day, I treat life like it's Monday. Why? Monday starts a fresh week — a chance to reset, plan and take action. Every Monday feels like a new opportunity to win. That mindset has driven me to show up, take action, and respect time.

Stop waiting for clarity or perfection. Start acting with urgency. Treat your time like a valuable asset. Trust your instincts and make things happen.

Time flies. You can't control that. But you can control how you use it. Stop hesitating. Stop waiting for life to happen. Make it happen. The clock is ticking. If it matters, it has to happen now.

Make it count.