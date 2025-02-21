This is the Mindset Shift That Separates Winners from Everyone Else Success belongs to those who act. Urgency isn't stress; it's the fuel that turns ambition into achievement.

By Rogers Healy Edited by Micah Zimmerman

Key Takeaways

  • Urgency separates achievers from dreamers — act now or fall behind.
  • Overthinking is fear in disguise.
  • Opportunities expire — embrace urgency and make every moment count.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Time flies. One day, you're telling yourself, "Tomorrow, I'll start that project," but six months have passed before you know it. Six months you could've spent growing your business, crushing your goals or leveling up your career.

Why does this happen? Because most people don't respect time. They sit on their hands, overthink and lose all their momentum.

Here's the reality: without urgency, you'll always be behind.

Urgency isn't just a mindset — it's the game-changer. It's what separates dreamers from doers, the talkers from the achievers. Urgency should not equal stress or anxiety. It requires dedication, but urgency isn't the enemy. It's the fuel that drives action.

Let's talk about one of society's favorite pieces of advice: "Sleep on it." Sounds nice, doesn't it? Responsible. Thoughtful. But here's the thing: waiting doesn't always bring clarity — it kills opportunity. While you're overthinking every little detail, the world keeps moving. Your competition isn't waiting for you to be ready. That deal isn't waiting for you to be perfect. The momentum you worked so hard to build? Gone.

Overthinking is fear in disguise. Fear of failure, fear of judgment, fear of not being perfect. It convinces you that hesitation is wisdom when it's paralysis. Ever heard of analysis paralysis? It's when you're so stuck on "what ifs" that you can't decide. Meanwhile, someone else is acting — and winning.

Here's a harsh truth: you can "sleep on it," but someone else is closing the deal while you sleep. Someone else is making connections, locking down clients, and moving forward. Unless you learn to embrace urgency, you'll always play catch-up. That's where stress and anxiety come into play.

Related: The Mindset that Helped Me Start 5 Companies Before Age 30

Choose your battle

Timing is everything. I learned that early in my career, and it's stayed true through every venture I've tackled since. Whether you're closing on a house, investing in a startup or building your dream business, opportunities don't wait. They have a shelf life, and you're out if you're not ready to act. The winners? They're the ones who act first.

But let me be clear: urgency isn't recklessness. Acting urgently doesn't mean diving in without thinking. It's about trusting your gut and acting with intention. It's about knowing when the moment calls for bold, decisive action and then seizing it.

When I started my career in real estate, I quickly learned that hesitation was a deal killer. Every missed call or connection was a lost opportunity. Success came when I treated every moment with urgency. I answered the phone, made the extra call, and followed up relentlessly.

Here's the thing: urgency isn't chaos — it's focus. It's about identifying what matters most and going all in. It's about eliminating distractions, setting priorities, and making every action count. And the best part? Urgency is a skill you can learn.

Related: Today's Thought Leaders Are Stuck in An Echo Chamber. Here's How They Can Break Free

How to build a sense of urgency

  1. Own Your Time. Stop waiting for the "perfect moment" because it doesn't exist. Every day is an opportunity — treat it like one.

  2. Set Deadlines and Time Block. Deadlines force action, keep you focused and eliminate the temptation to procrastinate. Set clear, non-negotiable timelines for your goals.
  3. Prioritize Wisely. Not everything demands urgency, but the right things do. Learn to recognize what matters most and take action without hesitation.
  4. Surround Yourself with Action-Takers. Collaborate with people who inspire urgency. Doers inspire doers. Action breeds action. Inaction breeds inaction. Being around action-oriented people will push you to move faster and think bigger.

In venture capital, a sense of urgency isn't optional. Deals don't wait. Trends shift overnight. Opportunities are fleeting. The best founders in the world have extreme urgency and responsiveness. I've learned that success in this world requires bold, decisive action. Acting with urgency has allowed me to innovate and seize opportunities others might overlook. When you embrace urgency, you unlock your potential to achieve more than you thought possible.

Urgency fuels innovation

One of the best things about urgency is that it forces creativity. When you act quickly, you're forced to think differently. You adapt, solve problems, and create momentum. It's not about rushing but staying ahead of the curve and making things happen.

Here's the kicker: life doesn't wait for perfect moments. If you're sitting around waiting for the stars to align or for a sign to tell you it's time, this is it. This is your sign.

Adopt a Monday mindset

Every day, I treat life like it's Monday. Why? Monday starts a fresh week — a chance to reset, plan and take action. Every Monday feels like a new opportunity to win. That mindset has driven me to show up, take action, and respect time.

Stop waiting for clarity or perfection. Start acting with urgency. Treat your time like a valuable asset. Trust your instincts and make things happen.

Time flies. You can't control that. But you can control how you use it. Stop hesitating. Stop waiting for life to happen. Make it happen. The clock is ticking. If it matters, it has to happen now.

Make it count.
Rogers Healy

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® VIP

Founder + CEO of Morrison Seger VC Partners and The Rogers Healy Cos.

Christian/Husband/Girl Dad/7x Founder/CEO of Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners and The Rogers Healy Companies/Investor in 100+ startups/Music Memorabilia Guru

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

No Meetings, Up to $30 Per Hour, Fully Remote: A College Student Training AI Says the Work Is 'Perfect' for Introverts

He works 30 hours a week without a direct boss, daily meetings, or contact with coworkers.

By Sarah Perkel
Leadership

How 'Founder Mode' Can Actually Fail Your Business — and What You Should Do Instead

Founder mode may seem like the key to success, but it often leads to burnout and poor decision-making. Discover why empowering your team, leading with kindness and letting go of ego create a stronger foundation for long-term success.

By Rob Grazioli
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Solutions

The AI Transcription and Summary App Every Entrepreneur Needs

With My Notes AI, you'll never miss a word in any presentation.

By Entrepreneur Store
Buying / Investing in Business

Not All Buyers of Your Business Are Created Equal — Here's What to Consider

It is very easy to assume that you should focus on finding a buyer who will pay the highest valuation for your company. However, there are many more things to consider before picking the right buyer for your business.

By George Deeb
Business News

Amazon Is Replacing Chime, Its Proprietary Video Conferencing Software, With... Zoom

Amazon is also adopting Microsoft 365 tools like Word and PowerPoint.

By Sherin Shibu