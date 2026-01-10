Stream Smarter for $14.97: Unlimited Entertainment for Busy Entrepreneurs

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: BitMar is a streaming content finder that’s offering lifetime access to millions of movies, TV shows, and channels for $14.97.

Between investor meetings, strategy sessions, and the daily grind of building a business, entrepreneurs need efficient ways to unwind. The average American now subscribes to four streaming services at a cost of roughly $50 per month, according to recent industry data. That’s $600 annually just to access fragmented content across multiple platforms.

BitMar’s lifetime content-finding subscription offers a different approach. For $14.97 (regularly $150), this AI-powered content finder aggregates millions of free movies, TV shows, channels, and videos from across the web into a single, streamlined interface.

How it works for business professionals

BitMar uses artificial intelligence technology similar to Bing’s search engine, but it’s specifically optimized to filter streaming content. The platform connects you to more than 200,000 free on-demand channels (locally, nationally, and internationally) plus millions of movies, TV shows, and songs from various sources across the web.

For entrepreneurs who are managing tight budgets, the value proposition is clear. You’re not paying for content itself, but for access to the platform, similar to an all-you-can-eat buffet model. The service includes fewer ads than watching directly on YouTube and works across up to five devices, from your laptop during travel to your smart TV at home.

BitMar is fully compliant with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), the company says. Content creators and owners monetize their work through the traffic BitMar directs to their content, making it a sustainable model for both users and creators. The platform has earned 4.1 out of 5 stars on Google Play Store.

Instead of juggling multiple streaming subscriptions that drain your monthly budget, you can access more entertainment than Cable, Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime combined through this lifetime deal for a one-time payment.

Get BitMar Streaming Content-Finder: Lifetime Subscription for $14.97 (reg. $150).

