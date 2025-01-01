Rejna Alaaldin
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Rejna Alaaldin is the founder and CEO of RKA Global, advising businesses, investors and governments with clarity in governance, strategy and legal reform. An international lawyer and entrepreneur with 15+ years of experience, she guides leaders through complexity to create lasting impact.
Latest
Leadership
Inclusion Isn't Just a Checkbox Anymore — It's What Investors Are Looking For
Inclusion isn't a favor or a buzzword; it's a strategic filter for what we miss, who we overlook and what that ultimately costs.