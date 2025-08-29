Founders, creators and executives are no longer just delegating content or customer service — they're training AI agents to replicate their thinking, tone and decision-making frameworks.

In a quiet conference room, a startup founder's digital doppelgänger delivers a pitch to investors, answering questions with the founder's voice and expertise, even as the real founder is elsewhere.

This scenario is no longer science fiction. A wave of AI personas, "digital twins" and self-replicating agents is emerging, allowing individuals to outsource aspects of themselves to AI. From celebrity coaches to tech icons, these AI-powered avatars promise to scale human presence and productivity in unprecedented ways. Yet they also raise profound questions about identity, authenticity and the very nature of work in a post-human era.

The rise of personal AI personas and digital twins

The concept of a "digital twin" originated in industry, a virtual replica of a physical system for simulation and optimization. Now, it's being reimagined on a personal level. AI digital twins are dynamic, evolving AI models that replicate a person's knowledge and grow it over time. Instead of static data, these twins use custom AI models to mirror an individual's unique perspectives, expertise and even communication style. The goal is a "living, breathing representation" of one's thought processes.

Crucially, personal AI personas aren't just parroting facts. They aim to capture how you think and speak. A true digital twin can replicate an individual's unique perspectives, experiences and knowledge base, assisting with recall, generating insights and even communicating in your own voice.

Tools enabling "self-replication"

A growing ecosystem of platforms and tools is making AI self-cloning accessible:

Personal.ai: Offers a personal language model trained on your content, effectively becoming your memory and voice in digital form. It emphasises privacy and user control, positioning the AI twin as a secure asset that continuously learns and updates with you.

Lindy: A no-code AI agent builder that acts like a personal or business assistant. Lindy allows users to create custom AI "assistants" that integrate with email, calendars, CRM and more.

OpenAI's Custom GPTs: OpenAI's ChatGPT now lets users build custom GPTs, essentially personal chatbots turned to a specific persona or knowledge base. With a ChatGPT Plus account, you can create a bespoke AI and share it in a GOT marketplace.

ElevenLabs and Synthesia: Provide ultra-realistic voice and video cloning, enabling AI personas to speak and appear as their human counterparts. Reid Hoffman used these tools to create a deepfake avatar of himself for an AI interview experiment.

Early adopters: From gurus to CEOs

This once-futuristic concept is now a reality embraces by high-profile leaders:

Tony Robbins launched "Tony's AI Twin," an interactive coach built by Steno.ai using ElevanLabs voice cloning. It delivers advice drawn from his decades of work is accessible 24/7.

Deepak Chopra unveiled DigitalDeepak.ai, an AI trained on his teachings to offer guidance on spirituality and well-being.

Reid Hoffman created "Reid AI," a custom GPT trained on 20 years of this thinking, and used a digital avatar to appear in interviews and explore the ethical limits of this tech.

Fan-made projects like "Ask Naval" offer an AI version of Naval Ravikant, trained unofficially on his tweets, interviews and writings.

The allure: Outsourcing and scaling the self

Why are leaders drawn to AI personas? The allure is clear. AI twins offer the promise of infinite reach, an ability to engage thousands simultaneously, attend multiple meetings or provide mentorship across time zones. They create an entirely new monetization model, where personal knowledge and brand become a scalable product. Robbins' team, for instance, notes that his AI twin has opened a new revenue stream with no additional time investment. Productivity gains are significant, as digital twins take over routine tasks, freeing founders to focus on creative or high-value work. Additionally, trained AI twins can serve as cognitive memory tools, surfacing forgotten insights, maintaining brand consistency and supporting rapid decision-making.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan has even suggested that AI digital twins could eventually be so effective that they reduce the workweek to three days. For visionary leaders, AI personas are not just tools; they're multipliers of influence, knowledge and time.

Risks and ethical questions

As a lawyer, I always ask: What are the risks, and what are the ethics behind the product? This frontier is not without peril:

Authenticity: Audiences may struggle to trust whether communication comes from the person or their AI. Transparency and fidelity are key.

Misinformation: AI personas must be tightly governed to avoid reputational or legal risk.

Privacy: Ownership of one's digital likeness is a complex, emerging legal issue.

Human skill erosion: Over-reliance on AI might dull the very cognitive and interpersonal skills that define great leaders.

The post-human edge

Founders are no longer just building products; they're becoming platforms. The real edge lies in knowing what to scale and what to keep human. An AI persona might extend your influence, but it's your irreplaceable presence, empathy and judgment that remain your ultimate value.

In a world where anyone can clone their voice and replicate their insights, the differentiator is not your scalability, but your discernment. The future belongs to those who know when to outsource — and when to show up.

Founders and businesses are entering a post-human business era. Let's build it wisely.