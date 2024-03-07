Magdalena Nowicka Mook
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Magdalena Nowicka Mook is the CEO of the International Coaching Federation. Previously, she held positions with the Council of State Governments and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service. She is a trained coach and frequent speaker on subjects of coaching and leadership.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Leadership
Want to Succeed as an Entrepreneur? Foster These Mindsets And You Will
Reframe confidence, find mentors and fight the impulse to do it alone to achieve your greatest success.