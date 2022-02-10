Ray Titus

Ray Titus

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of United Franchise Group

Ray Titus is CEO of United Franchise Group (UFG), the global leader for entrepreneurs. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1,600 franchisees throughout the world, UFG offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

https://unitedfranchisegroup.com/

Follow Ray Titus on Social

Latest

Franchise 500

5 Strategies for Avoiding the Common Mistakes Franchise Businesses Make

Besides being well-capitalized with sufficient cash reserves, there are five key elements for success that new businesses -- especially franchises -- should keep in mind. These positives could become pitfalls if they are not executed thoroughly.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like