Ray Titus
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of United Franchise Group
Ray Titus is CEO of United Franchise Group (UFG), the global leader for entrepreneurs. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1,600 franchisees throughout the world, UFG offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.
5 Strategies for Avoiding the Common Mistakes Franchise Businesses Make
Besides being well-capitalized with sufficient cash reserves, there are five key elements for success that new businesses -- especially franchises -- should keep in mind. These positives could become pitfalls if they are not executed thoroughly.
