When approaching a customer who may be mistaken, sensitivity is critical — and the language we choose is vital.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We all know that old adage, "The customer is always right." I don't think it means the customer knows everything or knows better than you do when it comes to the best solution for their problem. Sometimes, the customer actually is wrong.

Don't get too excited. Your customers can be wrong, but there's no merit in proving it to them. Instead, focus on making things right for the customer and getting them to see a better way than they imagine — without making them feel contradicted or dismissed, as though you're not even listening to them. This respectful approach creates a culture of understanding and resolution. It preserves relationships, not to mention that instead of arguing with your customers and insisting they see things your way, you may even get something done.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Understanding the customer's perspective

It's a constant challenge in customer interactions: the individual who believes they are right and insists that you do it their way, even in the face of evidence to the contrary. Employees who deal with this kind of customer can become dangerously stubborn, too. For instance, let's say the employee recommends a certain product but the customer wants a cheaper version. The employee knows the lower-priced product will be good enough for the customer's needs but will be more expensive in the long run. So, they go back and forth – and the customer finally decides to take their business elsewhere.

I've seen this happen in my years of experience, and it prompts a critical question for my team: "Would you rather be right and fail, or wrong and succeed?" This inquiry encourages employees to reflect on their priorities in customer interactions, emphasizing the importance of success through understanding and empathy.

When approaching a customer who may be mistaken, sensitivity is critical. The language we choose is vital. No one likes to hear "You're wrong," even when they know deep down that it's true. Instead, show you respect their point of view by saying something like "I can understand why you thought that."

For smaller issues that do not significantly impact resources, it's often best to comply with the request. On the other hand, when the stakes are higher, it may be prudent to explain the reasoning behind a decision, particularly if past experiences inform current practices.

For example, you might say, "I would really like to explore this option, but our company has previously found that it leads to excessive costs and time delays for our customers." This approach communicates the rationale behind a decision and invites collaboration toward finding an alternative solution.

A little humility never hurts: "I may have miscommunicated this to you." Neither does an apology. You're not necessarily saying you were wrong if you apologize that clarifying information didn't reach the client or simply that a business interaction turned into a disagreement.

Take responsibility even if you're not wrong. This can de-escalate tension and pave the way for resolution.

Related: You Want Fries With That? Trump Makes an Appearance at McDonald's Working the Kitchen

A matter of compromise

It's not always easy to see things from the other person's perspective. This comes up every day in the franchise industry because entrepreneurs tend to look at things from their own eyes only. I've been guilty of that myself. Our goal should be to cultivate an environment where all parties can appreciate differing viewpoints, leading to compromise.

It's essential to remember that compromise is a tool, not a weakness. There are two definitions of the word, and in recent years, we have too often used the negative one: to betray and weaken one's core values in order to achieve one's ends. The positive definition applies here, giving a little from your side and taking a little from theirs, to find the common ground where you both stand.

When faced with a situation requiring compromise, I advocate for clear communication. If an employee or customer disagrees with a proposed approach, it's essential to articulate this in writing – via email, for instance. This ensures that there's a record of the conversation and allows for further reflection.

Related: See The Entrepreneur 2024 Top Franchise Supplier List

Moving beyond right and wrong

It's crucial to acknowledge that interactions between customers and businesses don't have to culminate in a scenario where one party is deemed right and the other wrong. By embracing a mindset of compromise and effective communication, we can serve our customers well while maintaining a healthy business relationship. Customers appreciate when their concerns are heard and valued, leading to greater loyalty and satisfaction.

The art of customer interaction lies in understanding this delicate balance between right and wrong. By caring more about acting right than being right, we can build lasting relationships that benefit the customer and still bring in business.

So, let's tweak that old adage a little, from "The customer is always right" to "The customer is always worth listening to."

Fight the urge to prove you're right and make it right for your customer.

Related: Taking Control of Your Life Through Franchising (Webinar)