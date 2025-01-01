Boris Dzhingarov
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Boris Dzhingarov is an entrepreneur and founder of ESBO Ltd, a Digital PR and SEO agency dedicated to enhancing brand awareness and visibility. Based in Bulgaria, ESBO Ltd is a global company working with clients worldwide. Boris now resides in Thailand, where he also pursues property development.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Marketing
Why 2025 Will Be the Year AI Redefines Content Creation and Search Strategies
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming the SEO landscape, requiring professionals to adapt their keyword strategies, content creation and user engagement techniques in response to revolutionary tools like ChatGPT.