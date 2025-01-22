How to Use AI for SEO Wins in 2025

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The future is always uncertain, but AI will not only be a fixture of the future but also help shape various industries. One such industry that will be greatly affected by artificial intelligence is SEO. It is becoming obvious that AI-powered SEO tools will continue to dominate and evolve.

The industry is already saturated with predictive search tools, content optimization and automation, which are making everything much more efficient — the whole point of AI.

AI has the potential to analyze large amounts of data, which makes it such a useful tool in almost every industry. In the field of SEO, it is no different. AI has made predicting search trends incredibly precise, and its predictions will continue to become more accurate as time goes by.

Enhancing search trends and predictions

With the power of AI analyzing past consumer behaviors and search data, marketers will be able to proactively tailor content strategies and stay ahead of the herd.

You've seen how it traditionally works in the movies; the main character always comes up with the best idea, and they present it to a board that congratulates them on their ingenuity. The fact is that ideas – really good ones – are few and far between. Being able to use a search engine powered by AI to come up with relevant, interesting, and original ideas will be able to cut down on so many brainstorming sessions.

BrightEdge reported that 84% of marketers believe that AI is critical for identifying and leveraging upcoming search trends. Emerging trends suggest that marketers are currently acting on them, with 47% of marketers implementing AI-powered tools to enhance their search efficiency.

Coming up with a great idea is one thing. Timing is something else entirely. Most people chalk up their viral videos as strokes of luck, but when you have a tool as powerful as AI breaking it all down and putting all that data together, you'll soon realize that it is more than just luck. It's timing. Audiences have to be receptive to the kind of content that is being put out there.

Take a step back and look at the kind of movies that were most highly streamed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic: Contagion. It might feel ironic and a bit on the nose, but the fact is that people want to watch relatable content.

Anything that reflects on real life or current events will often do well, which is why YouTubers always try to be the first to break the news and are always keen to jump on the next bandwagon.

Automated tasks cut down costs

Imagine having to rely on a team of writers to create content for clients. Not only does each writer take time to write an article, but each article also costs money. By having just one writer or content creator using generative AI tools to come up with topics, write articles and even suggest a posting schedule, marketing companies no longer need to spend so much time or money on content creation.

AI-powered search engines like ChatGPT already help generate ideas by enhancing search trends and predictions. Writers are even using them to edit their work, and they are encouraged to run their articles through a generative tool to keep the tone and style consistent — and, of course, to avoid hiring a copy editor, saving time and money.

According to Gartner, 72% of companies using AI-powered SEO tools report a 30% reduction in manual tasks, which also highlights just how much overhead is saved by the company.

One key area benefiting from automation is the back-end team. Implementing an AI-led tool that checks each individual page can solve broken links, slow-loading pages, and other technical issues. Instead of hiring a team of web developers to troubleshoot a website, an AI tool can do the job in a fraction of the time and cost.

Changing the game of personalization

User engagement has been changing in the past few years largely due to social media and evolving algorithms. Each person's feed is curated specifically for them – in fact, you will learn more about someone just by scrolling through their Tiktok For You Page or their Instagram Explore tab than you would over dinner.

Consumers are now so so spoiled by these engagement algorithms that they subconsciously expect the same from their web experience. Statista reports that 63% of marketers have found that customer engagement increased after using personalized content generated with AI, an unsurprising discovery.

Why wouldn't a user want to consume content on a channel that was designed specifically for them?

AI-powered tools can effectively predict what users are looking for based on their browsing history and behavior patterns. For example, one user might use the keyword "brownie" to find a recipe, while another might use it to find a brownie shop nearby where they can make a purchase.

Knowing all these patterns can help marketers better understand their select audiences, create better user experiences and also boost engagement and results simply by catering to the specific niche of their demographic.

SEO will have to get on with the times

AI can handle labor-intensive tasks, but it will also change the entire landscape of SEO. Marketers must familiarize themselves with the latest technologies to stay competitive. It is virtually impossible to guess how AI will change the landscape, but given that it is currently disrupting SEO algorithms, experts will need to maintain a hands-on approach to ensure that they stay relevant and fully optimize the available tech.

Ethical considerations and challenges

One of the most pressing concerns today revolves around generative AI. Rising ethical concerns over copyrighted content and data privacy are prompting discussions revolving around fair credit, especially since websites are getting fewer hits due to Google's AI overview.

Google recently added a new feature that summarizes search results at the top of the search page, eliminating the need to visit websites to obtain the information on those websites.

The problem with Google's latest feature is impacting website owners' revenue, and change is on the horizon regarding how the landscape will work moving forward.

Furthermore, regulatory standards such as the European Union-mandated GDPR, which heavily regulates personal data and browsing preferences, cannot be ignored. AI strategies must comply with these regulations to avoid breaking the law.

The future of SEO in an AI-dominated world

These are exciting times as things are undergoing a major change. There are agencies waiting to see how SEO will evolve, but there are also agencies who are shaping the transformation through their new practices.

Due to AI integration, it is difficult to predict how search engines will deal with new user behavioral patterns. Therefore, it is crucial to stay up-to-date and informed about the latest advancements and regulatory developments in order to be an ethical and professional SEO marketer.

While AI can create convenience and reduce costs, certain considerations must also be made to maintain marketers' integrity. Transparency will maintain a conducive environment to AI-optimized SEO, and companies will be able to navigate this new world with confidence.