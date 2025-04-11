Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Generating leads for property management or real estate investment purposes can be difficult. Whether you are looking for new clients, tenants or investors, it can be hard to get new eyes and interest for your business.

When thinking about how to get property management leads, it's important to consider who you want to target. What demographic do you see being most interested in your services? Who is most present in your community? Figure out where those people hang out, what media they consume and whether your service is necessary for them prior to deciding your marketing methods.

Once you've decided who your target demographic is, use the following tips and tools to tailor your marketing strategies and garner as many leads as you can.

What are some useful strategies to increase your potential for new property management leads? Here are a few to get you started.

Related: 5 Tips for Marketing Your Real Estate Business and Reaching More Clients

Client referrals

If you are confident that the services you've provided in the past are exceptional, client referrals may be your best bet when finding new leads. Referrals build your network by helping get your business's name out there — people who use and enjoy your service will naturally tell their friends and family about you.

Although happy clients will naturally tell their close circle about your service, a good way to facilitate the client referral process is to get in touch with real estate agents whom you've worked with in the past. You can refer your current clients to them for sales or propose a referral fee if they happen to mention your company to property owners or other real estate investors.

Social media

Social media marketing is the 21st-century way of advertising. Many companies have already hopped on the social media marketing bandwagon, so why shouldn't you?

LinkedIn:

If you are in the real estate business, chances are you've used LinkedIn before. LinkedIn lets you post content about your business and curate your brand's image for other professionals who are using the site to find work, post updates about their own business or find potential clients themselves.

LinkedIn has a wide reach. You have the potential to reach hundreds, potentially thousands, of other investors with a free LinkedIn account. When setting up your account, emphasize content that showcases the benefits of working with your real estate company and the difference that you can make in their lives. Network with people you have worked with in the past who can endorse certain skills you emphasize and add legitimacy to your posts, since they can comment and like the post.

Podcasts:

Podcasts are a form of media that has gained a lot of traction in recent years. Whether people listen while driving, exercising or completing other tasks, podcasts get many Americans through their day-to-day.

Podcasts are surprisingly simple. Although creating a podcast and garnering an audience may take a little longer than it would on other platforms, giving yourself episode after episode of offering wisdom and helpful tips can not only generate new leads but can also help you find other professionals to network and collaborate with.

Other social media platforms:

Use platforms like TikTok, Facebook or X to promote your services. These platforms work best when you post consistently — if you have the time, create short clips or videos that show off the best aspects of your company. If you don't have time, look into hiring a social media coordinator to facilitate your social media marketing strategy. These professionals are more likely to understand the trends and nuances that each platform has and help you bring in quality leads.

Posting on these platforms is quick, easy and free. Although you can post a wide variety of things on your account, it's a good idea to show off appealing photos and videos with trending and relevant hashtags.

Related: 4 Ways Real-Estate Pros Get Leads from Digital Marketing

SEO

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is a way to rank higher on search engines like Google, Bing or Yahoo, reaching searchers who are interested in your business.

Try including relevant keywords in your website's posts to have a better SEO ranking and get closer to the first page of results when a potential lead searches a relevant keyword.

There are various courses and professionals who can assist with your SEO methods. Learning how to use SEO to your advantage is not difficult, but it could take a few instances of trial and error to get it right.

Get in the community

The best organic marketing method is to get involved in your community. There are usually events going on in neighborhoods that can help you get your name out there — farmers markets, high school football games and other community events may present opportunities to advertise to the people who are most likely to benefit from your services.

Reach out to other professionals you see advertising in your area to learn the best ways to get involved.

Generating leads is a vital part of any business, but it's especially vital in real estate. Keep your standard of service high so that whatever marketing methods you use to generate leads initially, those customers you garner will tell their friends and family. Using these tips will help your real estate business continue to grow.

Related: 7 Tips for Closing More Deals and Ramping Up Your Real Estate Business