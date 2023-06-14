Community engagement is one of the keys to running a successful local business. Here's how investing in your community can build trust, foster loyalty and boost awareness.

Every business owner, regardless of their company's reach, is looking to get more people interested in the products they offer. Finding a way to attract a target audience and boost local awareness differs depending on the operation. It takes a mindset that's about more than simply advertising.

There's a litany of ways your team can improve local awareness. Before you invest a hard-earned budget only in simple marketing tactics, keep the following ideas in mind. It'll help endear your business to local community members in ways you might not have thought possible.