Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Like many entrepreneurs, I found myself juggling countless tasks. There's always another thing to do, another decision to make. The burden of responsibilities stifles creativity and slows progress. That's where AI steps in.

A tireless assistant takes over repetitive, time-consuming tasks and lets you focus on what's really important. Over the years, I've discovered practical ways to integrate AI into my routine. To that end, let me share some examples you can start using today.

1. Automation of processes

AI can optimize whatever is possible in your workflow and reclaim saved hours for strategic thinking.

For example, I no longer have to manually sort my inbox. AI filters spam, organizes emails and even drafts responses to common queries. OpenAI analyzes incoming messages and offers tailored next steps or responses.

My team uses AI-powered Telegram bots connected to our task manager, Todoist. When a new task arrives — whether it's from an email, a meeting, or a Slack message — the bot summarizes the key points and generates an actionable task card.

That is, I immediately receive all important information in a convenient format — a clear structure of tasks with minimal "noise."

Related: 5 Automation Strategies Every Small Business Should Follow

2. Content generation

Generative AI is a creative partner that helps me test content ideas faster and more effectively.

To give an illustration, I use RunwayML Gen-3 Alpha to transform static images into dynamic videos. The process is simple: I take source images (company, brand, product photos, or just inspirational shots) and upload them to RunwayML Gen-3 Alpha. Then apply smart prompts, like: "Make this static image into an animated video where objects smoothly transform and show the evolution of the product." Done!

The benefits? I get the original content quickly and at lower costs.

3. Programming and coding

What used to take hours of research now happens in minutes. Instead of the traditional googling of the code, I get precise and customized solutions in dialogue with the AI.

When I need to integrate a new API or solve a tricky logic problem, I consult AI models to get sample codes and tailored solutions. I step into a dialog with AI that provides accurate results. Furthermore, AI detects bugs, refactors code and automatically optimizes algorithms. This reduces routine work and speeds up prototype development.

4. Data processing

Instant access to information from massive data sets speeds up decision-making. Notably, it reduces the risk of human error and improves the accuracy.

For routine tasks, I use Google Apps scripts, APIs and AI integration to analyze and process large data sets. Applying AI to group data, I detect patterns and predict trends. Instead of spending weeks on manual information analysis, I get structured reports and analytical briefs in minutes. On the other hand, I take the time to read through reports to get unexpected insights carefully. AI efficiently collects and analyzes the past, while humans use these insights to shape the future.

Related: 5 Powerful Ways to Streamline Your Work Processes with AI

5. Education and self-development

I'm constantly learning, and AI has become my personal tutor to improve my English and practice public speaking skills.

AI analyzes my presentations, highlighting areas where I can improve clarity and impact. With ChatGPT, it's possible to practice conversational skills, refine grammar and learn new programming techniques; AI even detects subtle errors in pronunciation.

As a result, my confidence in public speaking grew as I improved my language skills and ability to articulate my thoughts.

6. Time management and productivity tracking

When I feel like I'm not being productive enough, I ask AI to analyze my work patterns.

AI assistants simplify task management and scheduling by prioritizing tasks and suggesting the best order to complete them. Chatbot reminders and calendar integration help avoid missing important deadlines and meetings.

Consequently, time management becomes clear and deliberate, and personal productivity increases: I know exactly what to do now and what to put off.

7. Team leadership

I'm building a "dream team" that works dozens of times faster with AI. Being leaders in human-AI integration is a key goal in my company. Let me be a bit more specific.

I advocate the idea of using AI in all aspects of the business. In internal meetings, I showcase examples of how AI is being used to accelerate processes. Real cases and the successes of colleagues inspire and motivate employees.

Laying the foundation of "supercharged" teams, I unlock the team's potential for innovation.

Related: The Surprising Role AI Plays in Creating Self-Learning Team Cultures

Final thoughts

Where to begin with? Start small. Automate one process. Experiment with one tool. Watch as AI transforms not just your productivity but your perspective on what's possible.

In today's world, the most successful entrepreneurs work smarter with AI by their side. Integrating AI into daily routines is a step toward a future where humans and AI collaborate to improve creativity and accelerate business growth.