Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Retail is shifting to predictive shopping journeys that anticipate needs and compress funnels.

Zero-click purchasing grows with consent-driven automation, passkeys and real-time decisioning.

Trust, privacy governance and clean data collaboration become competitive differentiators.

In 2025, online retail is shifting from search-and-scroll to systems that anticipate and act. Instead of pushing generic products, brands are building “contextual commerce” journeys where offers, content, timing and even fulfillment adapt to a person’s moment, intent and constraints.

Put simply: the shop comes to the shopper. The commercial prize is real — leaders in personalization are already widening the growth gap — yet so are the responsibilities around privacy, consent and clear consumer choice.

From product push to predictive, in-the-moment journeys

Contextual commerce stitches together event streams (browsing, search, store beacons, customer-service transcripts), deterministic identity (loyalty IDs, logins, passkeys), and real-time decisioning to present the right next action — whether that’s a replenishment nudge, a bundle the shopper will actually use or a service appointment that fits their calendar.

In the background, retailers are leaning into first-party data and retail media networks to monetise audience and intent, fuelling more precise discovery both onsite and offsite. Global forecasts indicate that retail media’s share of digital ad spend will continue to rise throughout the decade, underscoring how commerce data now powers the broader advertising market.

The biggest change isn’t just better recommendations — it’s anticipation. Generative models and predictive pipelines can infer jobs-to-be-done from sparse signals (“moving house”, “new baby”, “training for a marathon”) and construct micro-journeys that reduce effort: auto-configuring a basket, pre-checking fit and compatibility, and sequencing deliveries.

Done well, this feels like concierge retail at scale.

Related: How AI-Driven Personalization Is Transforming the Retail Industry

The rise of “zero-click” purchasing

“Zero-click” doesn’t mean removing consent; it means removing friction once consent and preferences are in place. Think: a washing machine that notices you’re low on capsules and triggers a one-tap confirmation on your phone; a grocery chat assistant that builds the week’s basket from your diet and calendar; or a hardware retailer’s AI that turns a DIY goal (“paint a nursery”) into a complete, ready-to-buy kit. Retailers have been inching here for years — Amazon even patented “anticipatory shipping” — but 2025’s agentic AI makes this orchestration practical across more categories.

Frictionless authentication is a key unlock. Passkeys — cryptographic credentials tied to your device biometrics — are rapidly normalising one-tap sign-in and checkout, cutting drop-off while improving security.

Consumer awareness and usage surged this year, making passwordless flows a mainstream expectation in commerce.

The enabling stack: real-time data, assistants, and clean rooms

Under the bonnet, modern contextual commerce blends a few capabilities:

A unified, privacy-safe customer graph fed by streaming events from apps, web, stores and service channels.

Real-time decisioning and generative assistants that reason over goals and constraints, not just clicks, to propose the next best action — often in plain language inside chat, search results or social feeds.

Data clean rooms to collaborate with publishers and retail media partners without exposing raw personal data — vital as third-party identifiers fade. Industry standards (PAIR, ADMaP) and guidance from IAB Tech Lab are maturing, making these collaborations more interoperable and auditable.

What changes for retailers

First, the funnel compresses. Discovery, evaluation and purchase can occur in a single conversational moment – often on someone else’s surface (social, search, super-apps). That shifts investment from channel silos to journey moments: answering an intent with content, assurance and fulfilment options instantly.

Second, the value of speed with relevance increases. McKinsey has long shown double-digit revenue lifts from personalisation; in 2025, the leaders are those who pair that relevance with operational readiness – real-time inventory, flexible fulfilment and clear post-purchase service.

Third, retail media becomes a performance engine for your P&L, not just an ad product. Combining on-site search with off-site audience extension via clean rooms can drive incremental reach and closed-loop measurement — provided you earn the right to use customer data through transparent value exchange.

Finally, stores get smarter. Associates equipped with AI copilots that surface context — size history, fit issues, care routines — can replicate the best stylist or specialist at scale. Early deployments show meaningful conversion and attachment gains when AI supports (not replaces) human expertise.

Related: The Make-or-Break Factor Behind Real Business Success and the Legacy You Leave

The privacy and policy reckoning

As journeys compress and automation increases, the governance bar rises. In Europe, the EU AI Act brings phased obligations through 2025–2026, including transparency and risk management requirements that will touch recommendation and profiling systems, especially when used for consequential decisions.

Compliance planning can’t wait.

In the US, subscription and auto-renewal practices — often the back-end of “zero-click” convenience – face ongoing scrutiny. The FTC finalised updates to its Negative Option Rule (the “click-to-cancel” standard) in late 2024, but a federal appeals court vacated the rule in mid-2025, leaving a patchwork of state-level protections (notably in California) and heightened enforcement against dark patterns. Brands should still design for symmetry of choice and unambiguous, revocable consent.

Clean rooms are not a privacy panacea; regulators have warned against assuming that technical controls alone neutralise risk, particularly when outputs can be re-identified or when consent does not meet legal standards.

Treat clean rooms as one control in a broader programme that includes purpose limitation, data minimisation, and robust user rights handling.

Related: Why Conversational Commerce is the Future of Shopping

How to build hyper-context with trust by design

Start with the declared value. Hyper-context lands best when customers opt in for tangible benefits: guaranteed fit, fewer returns, time saved. Make that trade explicit and easy to revisit. Then bind preferences to identity through durable, low-friction sign-in (passkeys) so that personalisation travels with the customer across devices and channels.

Make assistants accountable. Treat shopping agents like products: with clear scopes, safety rails, and escalation paths to humans. Measure not just conversion but “regret rates” and post-purchase satisfaction to ensure the assistant’s incentives align with the customer’s.

Operationalise real-time. Context only helps if you can act on it in seconds, not days. That means event-driven architectures, inventory visibility, and fulfillment policies that can flex based on the probability of purchase (yes, even moving stock closer before a click when signals are strong).

Standardise collaboration. Use industry guidance and emerging standards for clean rooms and consent signalling so partners can activate audiences without swapping raw PII. Audit your inputs and outputs; if you can’t explain them to a regulator – or your customer – don’t ship.

Design out dark patterns. Even where national rules are in flux, regulators are converging on the same principles: symmetry, clarity, and easy revocation. Make cancellation and consent changes at least as easy as sign-up; avoid pre-selected boxes; provide plain-language choices with equal visual weight.

What “good” looks like by year-end

A retailer that wins contextual commerce in 2025 will feel different to shop with. I arrive via a conversational surface, authenticate seamlessly, and see options calibrated to my size, budget, and constraints.

The assistant explains why it recommends a bundle (and what it considered but rejected), offers instant alternatives, and shows precise delivery windows tied to local stock. If I pause, it shifts channels respectfully; if I buy, it sets up a sensible cadence for replenishment with clear controls. If I change my mind, cancellation is one or two clicks away, in the same channel. The data that powers it is shared responsibly through audited pipes.

This is the move from push to context: less noise, more help. The technology is ready; the differentiator is trust. Brands that bake in transparency and control will find that hyper-personal experiences don’t just convert better – they compound loyalty over time.