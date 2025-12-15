Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of the Spend Smart series. Read more stories

Key Takeaways Artificial intelligence is transforming M&A, allowing for rapid data analysis and strategic insights, outpacing traditional methods.

AI automates parts of the acquisition process, from identifying targets to due diligence, significantly reducing time and enhancing decision-making.

Despite AI’s impact, successful M&A still relies on the human touch for experience-based instincts and relationship management.

Throughout my career as a lawyer and public company executive, I have led more than 25 mergers and acquisitions, and until recently, each one of these deals has followed a predictable pattern. This traditional model involved long nights buried in diligence binders, endless email chains to obtain critical details regarding the target company and repeated diligence conversations.

However, the old world of deal-making is gone. A new player has emerged: artificial intelligence.

AI has quietly rewritten the entire M&A playbook. Instead of spending hours reviewing complex deal binders, sending emails and locating targets, AI can perform all these tasks in minutes if not seconds. Deals are still about people and strategy — that won’t change — but the way we find, evaluate and integrate companies is changing faster than any other time in history.

Related: Most Founders Think They Know AI — But They’re Using It Wrong. Here’s How to Drive Real Growth

Finding the right targets in a world of infinite data

In the past, identifying the right acquisition targets often felt like a fishing expedition. You’d rely on your network, industry conferences and the occasional banker deck. Today, modern AI tools can scan vast troves of public and private data in record time.

From company filings, IP databases, deidentified personnel data, job postings and even web traffic to locating potential acquisition targets that match a specific strategic or financial profile, AI is the fishing hole that always produces a “catch.” Instead of starting from scratch, AI enables companies to jump right into the outreach stage by creating a tiered list of high-probability prospects.

Even further, once in the outreach stage, AI can automate outreach in a surprisingly human way. It can find executive contact information, draft tailored outreach emails and even help initiate early-stage conversations with target companies. AI is not replacing relationships; it’s producing them faster, more intelligently and with better context.

Rethinking due diligence: From “check the box” to strategic insight

Before AI, due diligence was more about endurance than insight. Teams dedicated hundreds of hours to being buried in documents and chasing details, rather than understanding the big picture.

Now, AI can digest years of financial statements in minutes, spot trends that might otherwise go unnoticed and automatically benchmark a target’s performance against peers. It can model various scenarios: for example, what happens if customer churn ticks up 5%, or if market growth slows by one-half? It both helps summarize and illustrate a realistic picture of upside and downside.

Perhaps most impressively, AI systems can synthesize information from news, analyst reports and competitive filings to generate a real-time snapshot of where a target sits in the market. Instead of relying on outdated market comps, you get dynamic, data-backed insight. The kind of data that helps you negotiate not just the right price, but the right terms.

Legal: The quiet revolution

As a lawyer by training, I used to spend weeks reviewing contracts. From NDAs, purchase agreements, employment documents and everything in between. It wasn’t glamorous work, but it was critical. The problem was always the same: too many documents and too little time.

In due diligence, AI makes the nearly impossible, readily achievable. It can quickly review tens of thousands of due diligence-related documents to identify particular terms or areas of concern and produce actionable summaries of the documents.

And it plays a deal-saving (and expense-reducing) role in rapidly drafting and negotiating transaction documents. AI does not replace judgment or the need for light legal assistance, but it enhances the outcome and does so cost-efficiently.

Strategically deployed AI allows lawyers to spend more time focusing on solving problems and less on finding them. AI-powered contract analysis has truly revolutionized the contract workflow overnight. The result is not only faster deals, but smarter ones.

Planning for day one: Integration, efficiency and risk

Signing the purchase agreement is the easy part of a transaction. The real work comes after closing the deal, when the focus shifts to integration. Here, AI is likewise proving invaluable.

AI can analyze overlapping expense structures, identify redundant systems and recommend areas for synergy or reduction. It can assess client-specific risks — who’s most likely to churn, which relationships need attention and where communication should be handled with care.

AI even helps craft key messages. Drafting client outreach letters, internal announcements and transition plans faster and more personalized. The technology doesn’t simply improve efficiency; it improves empathy, allowing teams to focus on human relationships while AI handles the mechanics.

Related: Why Mergers and Acquisitions Aren’t Just for Big Corporations Anymore

The human factor still wins

AI cannot replace the instincts that come from experience. AI doesn’t feel the tension in a negotiation room or read the subtle signals when a founder hesitates. But what it does is amplify the capacity of those instincts, giving dealmakers more information, faster and with greater precision than ever before.

The future of M&A won’t be human or AI — it will be human plus AI. The professionals who learn to harness that partnership, who use these tools to make smarter, faster, more strategic decisions, will define the next generation of dealmaking.

I’ve competed in both worlds. And I can assure you that once you’ve seen what’s possible with AI in M&A, you won’t want to go back.