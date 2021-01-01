stephen snyder

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Public Company Executive, Board Member, Attorney

Stephen Snyder, a business leader and attorney, has served in various executive roles including general counsel and president and CEO of a Nasdaq listed technology company. His background and writings focus on growth, technology, M&A, IPOs, business financing, strategy and governance.

http://www.carecloud.com

Follow stephen snyder on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Growth Strategies

3 Great Ways to Solve Hiring Challenges

All signs point to an increasing and prolonged tightening of the labor market, which is why it's important to consider alternative strategies to traditional recruiting.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like