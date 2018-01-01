Michelle Van Slyke

Michelle Van Slyke

Contributor
Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales, The UPS Store
Michelle Van Slyke is the senior vice president of marketing and sales for The UPS Store, Inc., which provides print and small business solutions to entrepreneurs and small-business owners at 5,000 franchise locations across the U.S.

More From Michelle Van Slyke

Refreshing Your Brand Doesn't Mean Starting Over
Branding

Refreshing Your Brand Doesn't Mean Starting Over

There are ways to make impactful changes that resonate with your customers without starting from scratch.
4 min read
3 Hard Moves Entrepreneurs Must Make
Startup Basics

3 Hard Moves Entrepreneurs Must Make

When it comes to business, patching your problems just won't cut it. Find out how to handle three hard moves entrepreneurs frequently push off.
4 min read
Entrepreneurs: Resolve Not to Resolve This New Year
New Year's Resolution

Entrepreneurs: Resolve Not to Resolve This New Year

Follow these helpful hints to make your 2018 business goals a success.
3 min read
Close the Sale: Turning Small Business Browsers Into Buyers
Closing Sales

Close the Sale: Turning Small Business Browsers Into Buyers

Small Business Saturday will be the busiest day of the year for many independent businesses, with millions of shoppers expected to participate in the nationwide occasion on November 25. But that doesn't necessarily mean that they're all buying.
5 min read
Going Up? 5 Steps to Your Perfect Elevator Pitch.
Startup Advice

Going Up? 5 Steps to Your Perfect Elevator Pitch.

An elevator speech is a powerful tool that allows you to quickly spark interest in your business.
5 min read
3 Ways to Take Charge of Your Schedule
Time Management

3 Ways to Take Charge of Your Schedule

They aren't making days with more hours, so you need to do more with the hours you have.
4 min read
