Key Takeaways The GenAI moment mirrors the early internet’s uncertainty and transformative potential.

AI is reshaping how people define trust, authenticity and digital relevance.

In 1998, if you would have asked where people went to find information, you’d probably hear the library, encyclopedias or the Yellow Pages. If they were particularly tech-savvy, they might have mentioned the quirky new site AltaVista. The idea that the internet could completely upend how we access information and build businesses was, for most, inconceivable.

Today, we’re in a moment much like the early web. Generative AI (GenAI) brings the same mix of promise and uncertainty, reshaping the digital economy and how marketers define trust, authenticity and relevance.

The difference? Back then, we were learning how to get online; now, we’re figuring out what’s real online. And once again, the answers are far from clear.

The new digital land rush

The early 2000s saw the web explode into a land grab. Startups, investors and corporations scrambled to stake their claim. The dot-com bubble eventually burst, but the chaos that followed reshaped modern business. That same sense of frenetic experimentation is happening again with AI. Everyone from Fortune 500s to solo entrepreneurs is testing, iterating and hoping to discover the next big breakthrough.

Despite these parallels, there are also major differences. This time, the evolution is happening at breakneck speed, and it’s profoundly personal. While the early internet connected machines, today’s AI connects minds. It’s conversational, adaptive and capable of mimicking humans in ways that blur the line between what’s real and what’s manufactured. For brands and creators, this has made authenticity essential.

The authenticity crisis

In an age when AI can fabricate influencers, videos and entire personas, authenticity is a true differentiator for brands. Creators are now competing not just with each other but with synthetic content, forcing brands to walk a fine line between efficiency and ethics.

Theoretically, any CMO could manufacture perfect AI content that is not only less expensive and faster, but perfectly on-brand. However, if customers discover that content isn’t from a real human, trust would likely evaporate overnight. The efficiency gains aren’t worth the loss of customer loyalty.

That’s why brands must use AI as a tool to enhance creativity and productivity, not replace the humanity that underpins trust. To succeed, they should leverage AI responsibly, using it to amplify, not fabricate, their message.

In the digital realm, that credibility has long begun with search.

Google’s game to lose

Just as Google redefined the internet economy in 2004 with its IPO, it now stands at the center of AI’s next evolution. But its dominance is not guaranteed.

With the shift to AI Overviews, traditional “blue link” search results are being pushed further down the page, replaced by AI-generated summaries. This is a large change for a company that still draws around 75% of its revenue from ads.

If Google can deliver best-in-class AI search experiences that are trusted, useful and monetizable for users, this remains its game to lose. If it doesn’t, we may soon see entirely new ecosystems of AI-first search and commerce emerge. Either way, the rules of brand visibility are changing fast, and those that want to be found need to adapt just as quickly.

Staying visible when the rules change

Now more than ever, relevance wins for brands. Whether your content appears in traditional search results, AI-generated summaries, or AI chatbot results, visibility depends on being the source that AI models trust and cite. As “blue links” move down the page, citations become increasingly vital.

To stay visible, create clear, authoritative content that answers audience questions. When you do, AI systems are more likely to reference and attribute your domain in their responses, strengthening your presence. Use natural language that mirrors how someone would pose a question to ChatGPT or Gemini. Maintain backlinks and ensure your domain name reinforces your authority and authenticity.

A strategic domain name is still one of the most powerful signals of authenticity to both consumers and search algorithms. They help search engines and audiences quickly understand your website’s purpose, improving AI-powered search results and consumer click-through rates. Amid deepfakes, algorithmic feeds and disappearing authenticity, a verified domain is proof of digital existence and credibility.

The one constant in every revolution

Every digital revolution has rewritten how brands reach people. GenAI is simply the next evolution, though this one is faster, smarter and far more personal.

We’ve seen this before. We’ve adapted before. And we’ll do it again. Because no matter how advanced technology becomes, the brands that thrive will be the ones that stay grounded in what’s real: trust, relevance and the simple human truth that authenticity never gets old.