AI is revolutionizing the way content is created and shared on social media, and its potential is unmatched.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you've been creating content for social media, you've likely heard the buzz about AI. But I'm not here to talk about it as some abstract revolutionary tool. I'm here to show you how AI helped me create two amazing Instagram video reels — racking up over 7 million views in just a few days and how it's completely changed the game for content creators like us.

Once you grasp what AI can do and how to use it, the possibilities can become endless. Here's my story and how you, too, can tap into AI to take your social media content to the next level.

How AI helped me create viral content

The story starts with my visit to the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, California. I went there intending to create some fresh original brand content in one of the most dynamic environments possible — surfing championships with energy, stunning visuals and fans everywhere. It was amazing!

I captured loads of raw footage, took photos, networked with media and absorbed the vibrant atmosphere. But it wasn't until I brought my footage back and combined it with AI tools that the magic truly happened.

Using AI, I was able to take my content to a level I couldn't have achieved otherwise. These weren't just surf clips; they were something bigger. One video layered storytelling with mind-blowing visual effects — waves transforming into algorithms, surfers riding beams of light and the entire scene looking like a sci-fi sportscast. Without AI, creating such effects or even conceptualizing them would've taken the pros weeks of editing and would have been impossible for me to create.

The second viral video took the emotional route — AI helped me analyze the patterns of successful emotional video stories. I spliced candid moments of athletes prepping, fans cheering and sunsets framing the beach. I turned it into a mini feature film that resonated deeply with my followers. The AI perfectly timed transitions, voice inflection and audio swells for a truly cinematic experience.

To my amazement, both videos blew up. Each crossed over 7 million views in roughly two to three days. What made it extraordinary wasn't the views themselves — it was realizing these videos wouldn't exist in their viral form without the capabilities AI gave me.

Related: How to Create Better Content With AI — Plus 11 Tools to Get You There

Why AI is a game-changer in content creation

AI is unlocking creative potential we didn't even know we had. It's not just about making tasks quicker (although that's a huge benefit). It's about transforming what we think is impossible to create into possible.

Here are the key ways AI is changing the social media content game and how you can use it to stand out.

1. AI brings your creative vision to life faster

Say goodbye to countless hours spent editing, refining and perfecting content. AI tools can automate tedious processes while enhancing the quality of your work.

Even if you have wild, creative ideas you don't have the technical know-how to execute, AI bridges the gap. Tools can generate custom visuals, effects and enhancements that match your vision, often in minutes.

Pro tip: Create mood boards or brainstorm audacious ideas and test them with AI tools. Experimentation is key to unlocking what's possible.

2. AI can analyze what works (and what doesn't)

AI doesn't just help you create, it helps you create smarter. Analytics platforms powered by AI can study trends, competitor performance and audience behavior to guide your content strategy.

For instance, some AI tools can analyze which content formats, tones or topics resonate most with your audience. AI can also predict the best times to post based on audience engagement patterns.

Actionable insight: Run A/B tests on your content ideas. AI tools make it easier to add captions or video formats to see what drives maximum engagement.

3. AI turns raw footage into professional-grade material

Imagine turning random clips you filmed on your phone into something that feels like a Hollywood production. AI is making it easier for creators to bridge that gap.

Try this: Leverage AI to create polished scenes from mundane clips. Even a daily vlog can feel like a blockbuster with thoughtfully applied AI enhancements.

4. It scales content creation without sacrificing quality

AI doesn't just amplify single pieces of content; it lets you multiply your efforts across platforms. Once you create a video, AI tools can automatically distill the video into Instagram Reels, TikTok clips and YouTube Shorts while customizing content for each platform's audience.

Pro tip: Use these tools to maximize reach without reinventing the wheel for every post. Repurpose wisely for consistency across multiple channels.

Related: Two-Thirds of Small Businesses Are Already Using AI — Here's How to Get Even More Out of It

Final thoughts

AI isn't just a tool — it's become a co-creator, enabling the kind of content that was once limited to professionals with hefty budgets and years of experience. Whether you're making jaw-dropping visuals, tapping into data-backed insights or optimizing your content for different audiences, AI levels the playing field.

If I could take two videos from an idea to 7 million views within days, imagine what you could do by harnessing AI in your own creative process. Experiment with tools, stay curious and don't be afraid to push creative boundaries.

The future of content creation is here, and it's powered by AI. Are you ready to make it a part of your story?