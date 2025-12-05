I Watched a Business Pivot Successfully in Real Time — Here’s How They Did It

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways When circumstances wipe out your original plan, don’t freeze up. Look for what you can do and double down on creativity.

Invest in relationships long before you need them.

When you have to pivot, adapt quickly and keep your audience and customer base at the center of your decisions.

Ever try surfing the unexpected? That’s what great entrepreneurs do every day — we turn change into a chance to shine. This year, I experienced this lesson up close and personal when I attended the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, California — the biggest airshow in the U.S. by attendance, running for three consecutive days.

The whole atmosphere, with families gathered along the sand and a community spirit you just can’t find anywhere else, made it an unforgettable and amazing experience like no other. This was my very first time at this legendary event and it ended up being nothing short of spectacular. I’m already counting down the days until next year’s 10th anniversary show — right on the same year as the 250th anniversary of the U.S.!

Here’s what the Pacific Airshow taught me about surfing the waves of business pivots, plus tips you can use whenever life throws you a curveball.

1. Embrace the unexpected

When word hit that the U.S. military jets wouldn’t be able to fly due to the government shutdown, the airshow team could have just panicked. Instead, the organizers flipped the script and reorganized. They pulled together, called up the already-scheduled civilian pilots and international teams to ensure the show would still continue, filling the sky with thrilling routines and energy from all over the world. Seeing it firsthand was an extraordinary experience.

I spoke with the Pacific Airshow director, Kevin Elliott, who was born and raised in Huntington Beach. He said, “It’s a great testament to our civilian performers and to our international partners. We love our military and we are sure they are going to be back, no doubt. Today, what it is all about is being with family and friends on the beach for the day, and we are still having a great show.”

Business pivot takeaway: When circumstances wipe out your original plan, don’t freeze up. Look for what you can do and double down on creativity. Consider how many popular businesses started by changing directions.

2. Build on your network

With their headliners grounded, the airshow team relied on their strong connections to pivot and rework the predetermined lineup of civilian performers and international military to keep the show running and outstanding despite the circumstances. They knew what to do, and their established relationships with these performers came through in a pinch.

Action step: Invest in relationships long before you need them. Whether it’s finding new suppliers, connecting with collaborators or just keeping an open mind to new opportunities, your crew can help you ride out storms (and catch the best waves).

3. Focus on experience

Despite the absence of military planes, the buzz along the sand was real. The crowd was in awe for every flip and flyby, soaking in a day that felt genuinely special. As a first-timer, I was blown away. I kept thinking, if this is “plan B,” next year’s 10th anniversary is going to be unbelievably epic.

Pro tip: When you have to pivot, keep your audience and customer base at the center of your decisions. Ask yourself: “How can we still make this fun and memorable for them?”

4. Stay positive and pump up the energy

Instead of treating the schedule change like a letdown, the airshow promoted the new lineup without the U.S. military acts, building positive energy and anticipation for fresh surprises. By encouraging the crowd to enjoy what’s different, everyone got swept up in the festive spirit.

Practical idea: When your business faces change, hype up what is happening, not what’s missing. This approach keeps you, your customers and your team optimistic.

5. Always be ready to adapt

Watching the Pacific Airshow crew in action, it was clear that flexibility and teamwork were their secret weapons. When one plan washed away, another came rolling in. That kind of creativity is at the core of thriving businesses everywhere.

Actionable example: Many companies flourish by adapting fast. Elliott said, “It’s like when you go to a Lakers game, and LeBron [James] injures himself. You don’t close up the arena. You still stay and watch the game.”

6. Celebrate the win, big or small

After three days of sunshine, sky-high thrills and amazing vibes, I walked away completely inspired. Change didn’t dampen the spirit one bit — it kicked it up a notch, actually. The lesson? Celebrate every pivot that brings value, even if it wasn’t your original plan to begin with.

Your move: Small wins count, too! Celebrate a successful launch, a happy customer review or even the team’s creative brainstorm on the fly. Each victory builds the momentum you need for the next wave.

Nothing says resilience like a crowd cheering on the sand, eyes on the sky, loving every moment — regardless of what’s on the schedule. And if the Pacific Airshow can pull off an unforgettable experience amid surprises, your business can, too.

So next time life switches up the setlist, don’t bail — grab your board, turn to your crew and ride that new wave with a smile.