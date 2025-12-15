Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Short-form video content has transitioned from a luxury to a necessity in marketing strategies.

AI and personalization form the crux of modern customer engagement, with 71% of consumers expecting personalized brand interactions.

The integration of authenticity and community building, alongside adaptation to new search behaviors like social media and AI-powered tools, is vital for business visibility and growth.

With the holiday shopping season underway, the “present” moment of the year’s consumption and connection peak is at the forefront for businesses of all sizes. Amid the busy season, business owners must also stay poised for the “what’s next” in consumer preferences.

Artificial intelligence (AI), data-driven insights, short-form content, community building and more will be at play, but how can these take shape for entrepreneurs? Consider these four trends to make your business a sought-after destination by customers year after year.

Understanding content trends

Video content has moved from “nice to have” to becoming the cornerstone of modern marketing. In the last year, 89% of businesses reported using video as a marketing tool, up from only 63% in 2017, yet many also reported struggling with implementation. For those who learn how to embrace video strategically, opportunity awaits. Whether you’re a solopreneur or scaling your team, taking a video-first approach amplifies your ability to connect with audiences in ways beyond text-only content or images.

Short-form video continues to dominate across trending platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Bite-sized formats are now the primary way consumers engage with media. The best part: A giant brand production isn’t needed to hop on this growing trend.

Authentic, behind-the-scenes content showcasing your team, products or problem-solving often outperforms overly polished videos. The key is consistency and strategic placement on platforms where your audience spends their time scrolling. Instagram and Facebook have opportunities to capture the attention of parents, while YouTube engages younger audiences.

As you build confidence in video content creation, you’ll find it becomes a natural extension of your brand narrative — telling your story in different ways that resonate with both existing customers and those discovering you and your business.

Personalizing through data and technology

AI has transformed how we connect, and it continues to evolve as consumers seek more personalization — while expecting authenticity to stay top of mind. A Deloitte survey found that 71% of consumers now expect personalized experiences, and those who receive them reward brands with higher loyalty and spending.

But there is a critical distinction when it comes to technology: Brands that set the standard don’t use AI for AI’s sake. Instead, they embrace AI positively while following guardrails around data use and transparency.

For an entrepreneur, AI tools can be the solution to solving a growing need, such as segmentation on your business’s email list. For example, AI can provide a deeper dive into consumer-buying habits, which can enable you to enhance your email personalization without hours of manual work. However, when data and technology do the heavy lifting, and you’ve reviewed for accuracy, one final task needs completing: adding your personal touch to maintain an authentic voice. This can sometimes require taking another hard look at the information, going back to the drawing board or something far simpler.

For example, use AI to create the first draft of a customer-appreciation note, but adjust it to your voice and deliver it as a handwritten note to orders or as a personal video message for VIP customers. Customers will feel the difference because they’re receiving intelligent, timely communication paired with genuine care. Small steps create big momentum.

Building authenticity and community

In an increasingly online world, connection is a valuable currency. People crave genuine interactions with brands that reflect their values and consistently demonstrate real care, and younger generations specifically gravitate toward transparent, relatable communication that delivers meaning.

Our current The UPS Store holiday cinema ad, “Verify You Are Human,” succinctly captures this sentiment. Created by acclaimed director Gia Coppola, the short film explores how thoughtfulness provides genuine connection and captures the true spirit of the season in a digital-driven environment. Our main character comes to find the irreplaceable beauty that arises from carefully selecting a gift with the recipient in mind, reflecting real, personal and award-winning service by The UPS Store.

While you may not be giving physical gifts to your customers in this same fashion, a year-long connection is a great gift you can offer. Build community in the new year by showing up consistently, responding personally to customer inquiries and reviews and sharing your genuine motivation for starting your business. Go a step further by collaborating with fellow entrepreneurs on charitable causes or community projects that align with your business purpose (e.g. a food pantry, child mentorship program or artwork for an event).

Content created by your employees amplifies authenticity further. When your team shares their everyday experiences being a part of your company, they’re communicating your values, culture and products as expert voices. Customers crave these personal narratives because they feel unfiltered and real. Going beyond scripted social posts creates a content machine powered by real people who believe in what you do.

Moving away from traditional search

The search landscape — the engine for how customers discover — is fundamentally transforming. Younger audiences (think millennials and Gen Z) are turning to social platforms and generative AI tools for leads. In fact, 41% of Gen Z users now default to social media when they need answers, compared to 32% who use traditional search engines. And half of consumers are using AI-powered search currently. This reflects a growing reliance on content, influencers and AI as trusted sources of information.

Social platforms and AI-powered search tools now function as discovery engines for product recommendations, local businesses and lifestyle inspiration. To evolve your search engine optimization (SEO) strategy as a small business owner, you need visibility where your customers are actually looking: on social platforms where they browse and in AI search results where they’re asking questions.

The winning approach combines both. For example, a college student may discover you through a TikTok video, then verify you’re legitimate through Google Maps reviews before asking ChatGPT for recommendations in your category. Each touch point matters.

As a next step, ensure your business information is accurate and visible across multiple discovery channels — Instagram, Google Maps, Facebook and/or TikTok. Encourage satisfied customers to share their experiences and respond to reviews and comments promptly. This ongoing engagement signals to platforms (and AI models) that you’re an active, engaged business, which improves your visibility and solidifies your reputation.

Marketing for the world of tomorrow requires agility, authenticity and a willingness to embrace evolving technologies while maintaining the connection: the very definition of exemplary and memorable customer service. The good news is that entrepreneurs have the inherent ability to be nimble, respond quickly to trends and build authentic relationships at a large scale.

Your competitive advantage comes from standing out. By investing in these four marketing trends, you’ll create a presence that customers remember, recommend and revisit.