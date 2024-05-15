Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A seismic shift away from academic knowledge and data dissemination to a more personal, narrative-driven and authentic approach can boost any leader's ability to inspire and influence their stakeholders. In fact, Stanford's Graduate School of Business found that stories are remembered up to 22 times more than facts alone. This highlights the significant impact that storytelling can have in making messages more memorable and persuasive in business settings.

During my time as the CEO of an online media company, we focused on promoting the value of microlearning, a concept then unfamiliar to many. Initially, our presentations were filled with statistics and theoretical explanations aimed at highly educated Human Resources executive buyers. Yet, it was not until we began weaving personal stories (our own and those of clients) into our pitches that we saw a remarkable change in engagement. Stories of busy team members utilizing our microlearning tools in real-time scenarios brought our presentations to life, transforming abstract concepts into tangible experiences.

This realization came into sharper focus while presenting to young entrepreneurs on the topic of growth. Sharing my own narrative — from a young boy in the Netherlands to a tech executive in America and now founder of a highly sought-after executive coaching firm — required deep introspection and some vulnerability. Ultimately, it was clear from their level of engagement that this method strengthened my connection with my audience. It also increased their interest in taking away the lessons I had learned and chose to share. This was a testament to the power of personal stories in forging strong, relatable leadership.

Related: Why Storytelling Is a Skill that Every Entrepreneur Should Practice

Storytelling's impact on organizational culture

Fortune 100 companies, several of whom our firm (CxO Coaching) has consulted extensively, show that storytelling transcends individual leadership — it shapes organizational culture. Human stories build connections and make it easier for team members to relate, respect and follow the leader and each other. Even during coaching engagements, when sharing proven methodologies on how to lead better, it may not always inspire action unless it is underscored with a real-life story the leader can relate to that highlights its lesson.

At the corporate leadership level, regularly sharing authentic narratives about a company's mission and values creates a culture that aligns closely with its strategic goals. A list of values and goals on a poster does not inspire; authentic stories (about its founders, customers, history, etc.) that underpin them do. This approach works to humanize leaders while cementing a shared sense of purpose and community within the company.

Integrating authentic storytelling into business strategies is not without its challenges, however. The primary hurdle is selecting the right story that resonates with the specific audience and context, requiring a blend of experience and emotional intelligence (EQ). If a story misses, the listeners in business can easily wonder why time was wasted and lose respect for the speaker. Leaders must remain relevant and genuine while still relating the narrative to business performance. The (relatively) unscripted nature of storytelling, which stands in stark contrast to the scripted realms of business, can feel uncomfortable but is crucial for authenticity.

Leaders eager to harness the power of storytelling should consider the following steps:

1. Reflect on key experiences and identify common themes

This is crucial for leaders aiming to utilize authentic storytelling effectively. This process involves digging into one's personal and professional history to identify moments that have significantly shaped their life and leadership style. These pivotal experiences provide a foundation for authenticity, allowing leaders to connect deeply with their audiences.

Personal milestones such as overcoming challenges, achieving educational goals or significant relationships often emerge as transformative and define the core values and principles that guide leaders. Similarly, professional turning points, whether they be groundbreaking successes or educational failures, highlight resilience and adaptability — traits that resonate well within corporate narratives.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella provides a prime example of how storytelling can transform a company culture. Nadella frequently shares personal stories, including his experiences as an immigrant and as a parent to a child with special needs, to illustrate his vision of empathy and innovation at Microsoft. Under his leadership, Microsoft has seen a resurgence in innovation and market performance, demonstrating the power of authentic storytelling in fostering a positive corporate environment and driving success.

Related: 5 Compelling Reasons Why Storytelling is Crucial to Business Success

2. Craft your narrative from conflict to resolution

The start of your story should immediately capture the attention of your audience. This could be through a surprising fact, a poignant question or a vivid scene that sets the stage for the narrative. The goal is to draw listeners in and make them want to hear more. For instance, a business leader might begin with a critical moment of crisis or decision early in their career that shaped their path forward, setting the scene for the lessons that follow.

The core of your narrative should involve a conflict or challenge that you faced. This doesn't necessarily mean dramatic confrontations; it can be internal struggles, ethical dilemmas or major business setbacks. While conflict adds depth, the outcome of the story may still be very positive: a major win, an important lesson, a story of gratitude, an "aha" moment, etc. Such a story allows the audience to see the human side of the leader — how they dealt with failure, made tough choices or overcame adversity. And of course, every story needs a resolution that brings closure to the conflict and offers a takeaway for the audience. This is where the leader shares how the challenges were overcome and what was learned from the experience.

Airbnb serves as a powerful example of narrative crafting in action. The company's founders often share the story of how they started — turning their living room into a bed and breakfast to make rent during a busy conference in San Francisco. This origin story is framed around the concept of belonging anywhere, which became the company's mission. The narrative goes through the struggles of trying to find initial investors and the innovative ways they raised funds, including selling custom cereal boxes. The resolution comes as Airbnb becomes a global platform that transforms the way people think about travel and accommodation, embodying the idea of global belonging.

3. Seek feedback and continuously iterate

Leaders should gather insights from a diverse set of colleagues and mentors, asking specific questions to gauge the story's clarity and emotional resonance. Openness to critique is essential, as it facilitates necessary adjustments and personal growth. The iterative process involves continuously refining the story based on feedback and observed reactions, practicing its delivery and integrating new experiences to keep it relevant. This enhances the narrative's effectiveness and ensures that it remains dynamically aligned with changing cultural and social contexts, thereby maintaining its resonance with the audience.

"If your team member shares a problem or struggle that's familiar to you, don't be afraid to talk about your own experience," says Kelly Knight, who serves as the EOS Worldwide Integrator. "In this instance, you might think about whether you've ever had trouble working with another person or ever felt like the outsider among a group of peers. Telling a story about what you went through, and how you dealt with it, can make your team member feel less alone."

Related: 3 Timeless Elements of Storytelling That Will Grow Your Business

The journey of integrating storytelling into your leadership style, both at a company level and within your day-to-day coaching of team members, is challenging and rewarding, but the benefits — enhanced connectivity, increased engagement and a more cohesive corporate culture — are invaluable. Through my own transformation and the lessons I've learned along the way, I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact that genuine storytelling can have on leadership effectiveness. And as someone who broke 50 recently, the great news is that more "time on Earth" leads to more stories to share.