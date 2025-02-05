Spend more time on operations and generating business instead of figuring out how your data can boost your bottom line.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Business owners believe that the top three skills required to be successful are problem-solving, time management, and communication, according to data Fresh Books. Fortunately, Columns AI can help you with all of those and help you achieve your business goals much faster. Better yet, new users can get a lifetime subscription for just $79.

Going beyond simple data visualization, Columns AI create vivid stories with annotations, colors, shapes, and animations. The unique artificial intelligence provides insights automatically generated with just one click. With features like instant feedback, shared access, and dynamic dashboard views, you can constantly communicate with your team for easier collaboration.

Columns AI provides AI-assisted data storytelling and unlimited cloud storage, data connections, and live pages. You also get secure data sharing, personalized styles, and API access. When Columns AI is fully embeddable in your data, it updates automatically, so your visualized stories will always be synced .



In just minutes, you can transform data into impressive, shareable stories using AI-powered visuals, real-time syncs, and a number of different sources.

Columns AI can be seamlessly integrated:

Slack

Google Spreadsheet

CSV file upload

Airtable

Notion Database

HTTP API

Snowflake

Postgres SQL database

And, more

You'll save so much time when you only need a single click to generate stunning presentation visuals with beautiful graphs and charts in an instant. There are design tools similar to Canva that you can use to style all elements with a professional touch, transforming your raw data into visual masterpieces with advanced customization. You can effortlessly create narratives, summaries, engaging titles, and secure shareable links.

Get a lifetime subscription to Columns AI today while it's available to new users for only $79.

StackSocial prices subject to change.