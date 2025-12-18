OpenAI rolled out an App Store on Wednesday where users can browse ChatGPT tools like Spotify, DoorDash and Apple Music — all without leaving the chatbot. The company also opened its software kit for developers to build new apps that work inside ChatGPT.

CEO Sam Altman promised last month to build the “obvious features you would expect for a robust platform,” and launching an app store is a huge step in that direction. You can now create Spotify playlists, order groceries through DoorDash, or search for houses on Zillow directly in the chat window.

The big question now is: How does OpenAI make money from this? The company hasn’t figured that out yet, saying only it’s “exploring additional monetization options over time, including digital goods.”

