OpenAI’s New Agent Changed the Game — Here’s How Solopreneurs Are Turning It Into Profit

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most entrepreneurs still treat AI like a copy machine — crank out posts, pray for clicks. But OpenAI’s Agent just flipped the script for solo founders.

This isn’t “another tool.” It’s a virtual worker that researches, plans and executes — predicting trends, breaking down competitors, and surfacing forgotten cash in your inbox and DMs.

Here’s what you’ll take away:

• Trend early-warning system: Use the Agent to spot breakout topics before they peak — publish first, ride the wave.

• Competitor teardown playbook: Find the gaps, the angles and the keywords you can win now — automatically.

• PR on autopilot: Discover shows, research hosts and send custom pitches that actually get you booked.

• Revenue revival loop: Turn ignored emails and DMs into warm conversations and closed deals — without manual chasing.

• Solo growth stack: Connect these automations so content, outreach and sales run while you’re off the clock.

The goal isn’t “save time.” It’s to build a business that scales without burnout — one that keeps working when you’re not.

The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.