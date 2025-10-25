OpenAI’s New Agent Changed the Game — Here’s How Solopreneurs Are Turning It Into Profit
The autonomous worker that runs your content, outreach, and sales on its own
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Most entrepreneurs still treat AI like a copy machine — crank out posts, pray for clicks. But OpenAI’s Agent just flipped the script for solo founders.
This isn’t “another tool.” It’s a virtual worker that researches, plans and executes — predicting trends, breaking down competitors, and surfacing forgotten cash in your inbox and DMs.
• Trend early-warning system: Use the Agent to spot breakout topics before they peak — publish first, ride the wave.
• Competitor teardown playbook: Find the gaps, the angles and the keywords you can win now — automatically.
• PR on autopilot: Discover shows, research hosts and send custom pitches that actually get you booked.
• Revenue revival loop: Turn ignored emails and DMs into warm conversations and closed deals — without manual chasing.
• Solo growth stack: Connect these automations so content, outreach and sales run while you’re off the clock.
The goal isn’t “save time.” It’s to build a business that scales without burnout — one that keeps working when you’re not.
The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.
