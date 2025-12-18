This NYC Viral Grocer Says All the Online Trolling Has Been ‘Good For Business’
Meadow Lane’s Sammy Nussdorf embraces the backlash over $65 olive oil and $12 grapes.
When Sammy Nussdorf opened Meadow Lane, a high-end prepared-food market in New York City, the store immediately became the internet’s favorite punching bag. Critics lost it over Tribeca market’s $27 beef salads, $15 chicken nuggets, and $12 grapes, accusing Nussdorf of being out of touch while New Yorkers lost SNAP benefits.
His response? “Controversy and trolling is actually lucrative,” Nussdorf told Fox News Digital. Lines are around the corner and he needs to run his kitchen 24/7 to keep up with demand. Developers from Texas to Abu Dhabi are already hounding him to expand.
His advice to entrepreneurs: “You don’t need to be spending a dime on marketing. You could be doing it yourself on TikTok.”
