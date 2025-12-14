Master AI Automation Skills for $20 and Become Invaluable

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Did you know that Microsoft's 2023 Work Trend Index found that 40% of employees now use artificial intelligence (AI) tools weekly to speed up routine work? For professionals who are looking to add automation fluency without the time or cost of a full certification, this ChatGPT Automation E-Degree delivers focused, business-ready training. It's just $19.97 (reg. $790) and covers eight AI models and reflects how rapidly adoption is accelerating.

Training built around repeatable, workflow-ready methods

This curriculum prioritizes skills that translate directly to daily business operations. From prompt sequencing and error-reduction frameworks to automation mapping and results verification, the lessons are structured to help professionals build dependable processes—not just experiment casually with AI. The emphasis on predictable, documented workflows is especially useful for teams that need to scale output without sacrificing quality.

Because modern organizations rely on more than one AI engine, the course’s eight-model structure offers broader practical value. You learn how different models behave, how to select the right one for a given task, and how to design workflows that remain stable even as tools evolve. That range of exposure makes the program more future-proof than single-model tutorials.

The price drop from $790 to just $19.97 positions this digital degree as a near-risk-free professional development upgrade. It enables individual contributors, small teams, and founders to build automation capability without formal budget cycles. For anyone mapping 2025 efficiency goals, the savings make it easier to experiment with new skillsets and apply them immediately.

Designed for roles that benefit from structured automation

This program is especially relevant for:

Project managers creating summaries, reports, or recurring communication.

Analysts and operations teams handling large volumes of repeatable tasks.

Entrepreneurs who need to scale output without adding headcount.

Marketing and content teams that gain from standardized, AI-assisted production.

Across scenarios, the shared benefit is operational efficiency—turning AI from a novelty into a dependable workflow engine.

If your 2025 roadmap includes reducing manual lift, this training offers guided structure, multi-model depth, and meaningful savings. Upgrade your workflow strategy and put automation to work.



