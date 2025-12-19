If 2025 was the year franchisees held their breath, 2026 is when they finally exhale.

The International Franchise Association predicted 20,000 franchise units would open in 2025, but IFA president Matt Haller told Nation’s Restaurant News the industry will fall short — though it’ll still outpace the broader economy. Multi-unit franchisee David Barr called 2026 the “year of stability,” expecting traffic to flatten as interest rates improve and tariffs settle. “I think franchising remains healthy,” he said.

The long-term outlook is bright. White-collar layoffs could bring new franchise owners with capital to invest, while chicken and beverage concepts keep attracting interest due to lower entry costs. The American Franchise Act may also bring stability by codifying joint employer regulations and reducing franchisor liability.

