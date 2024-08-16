In his nearly 40 years in business, this CEO has often been asked if there's a formula for success. There is, and he shares his here.

Everyone has a different definition of success. For one person, it might mean amassing enough wealth and power to buy and do whatever they like. For another, it could be about the difference they make in the world. Although we all see success differently, I believe we use the same tools to achieve it.

In my 39 years in business, I've often been asked if there's a formula for success, and I'm always happy to share my equation. I hope you won't be disappointed to learn there's nothing magical or mysterious involved. Anyone reading this publication is probably already using it:

Hard Work + Focus + Balance = Life Success.

It's not easy, but it is simple.

Hard Work

Just outwork everyone. Arrive early and stay late. Diligence will pay off in the results you achieve for yourself; if you are a manager or owner, you will set an example that yields success for the whole company.

Hard work is non-negotiable and has no substitute. Avoid shortcuts, which often end up being the long way around. Think of the tailor's adage, "Measure twice and cut once." When you skip steps in a process, you often end up ruining the project, which costs time, money and frustration.

This principle also applies to raising children who contribute positively to society. People are often surprised to hear that, but it is hard to raise children these days, with all the negative influences that come at them constantly. My wife and I are grateful we raised our kids when we did, and we don't envy our grown children raising the next generation.

Focus

Being goal-oriented and present – focused on the job at hand – is a critical variable. However you define success, you must have goals that help you get there. You must concentrate on the goals or anything else you're doing without giving in to distractions.

Each day, I switch between various roles – from accounting to legal to sales to mentoring and, of course, to my role as a husband, father and grandfather. This requires a strong mental focus, thinking only of the tasks that relate to the role I'm fulfilling.

When I go to meetings, I leave my cellphone in my office to avoid distractions and ensure I am fully engaged with the person in front of me. The person you're meeting with should be the most important person at that moment, but they won't feel that way if you keep looking at your phone (and by the way, people can tell you're doing this in virtual meetings, too).

If you can't bear to separate yourself from this tiny tyrant, at least turn it off and put it in a place that takes some effort to reach.

Balance

Maintaining a balance of your personal and professional life is crucial for sustained success. That doesn't mean giving equal time to each aspect every day; there will be days when an urgent deadline at work requires more from you and other times when your family does. Give each area equal attention over time.

By that, I mean real, focused (there's that word again) attention, not just a quick check-in at the end of the day. If family issues distract you from work, consider whether you need to take some time off. Relationships must be nurtured. Don't take them for granted; constantly work on them, starting with your spouse. My wife and I walk our dog every morning, discussing life and enjoying each other's company. This simple routine strengthens our relationship and sets a positive tone for the day.

Our marital relationship is one of our most important, even more than the ones we have with our kids. It's important to make your spouse your number one priority, with kids as number two. Too often, people prioritize their children, neglecting their marital relationship. A strong relationship with your spouse sets a positive example for your kids.

An excellent way to keep the personal and professional dimensions of your life in balance is to unify your calendar. Many people carry separate work and personal calendars, but this is impractical. There's only one of you, so keep one calendar that encompasses all aspects of your life. It saves time and eliminates conflicts; there's little chance of schedule conflicts when you have only one schedule.

Making work a place you enjoy going to each day is a fun way to achieve balance and can boost productivity. At our office, we involve family in our activities, from three-point shooting contests to casual gatherings. It's a healthy integration that reminds us work isn't the only thing in life.

But don't worry, I'm not advising you to take this in both directions and bring work into your home – no matter how much you enjoy your job!

Life Success

My definition of success includes being active in my community and faith. Incorporating religion has provided a solid foundation that has significantly impacted my life. Religion may not be part of yours, but you can show faith in your community by building it up.

Helping others succeed, building a strong family and leaving a positive legacy are crucial components of a fulfilling life.

