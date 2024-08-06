Some successful side hustlers are earning hundreds of thousands of dollars a year — or more. But what's typical?

You might have heard that the majority of Americans (54%) have a side hustle to make ends meet these days, but how much money are they actually earning?

Although side hustle success stories about people making hundreds of thousands — or even millions — of dollars a year abound, that's not necessarily the reality for most people.

A new survey from NEXT Insurance, which collected responses from more than 1,000 side hustlers across the U.S. between the ages of 18 and 64, examines what the norm really is.