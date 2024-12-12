Get All Access for $5/mo

'A Comeback of Historic Proportions': Here's Why Donald Trump Is Time's 2024 Person of the Year This marks the second time that Trump has received the title.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • President-elect Donald Trump is Time's 2024 Person of the Year.
  • According to Time’s editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs, Trump has played an unmatched role in changing politics and history this past year.
  • Trump said that it was "a tremendous honor" to have the title.

Time Magazine announced that President-elect Donald Trump is the magazine's 2024 Person of the Year on Thursday. Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning to celebrate.

The title has been given every year for 97 years to the one person who wielded the most influence on global affairs.

The outlet stated that the choice to pick Trump this year was not a difficult one.

"Since he began running for President in 2015, perhaps no single individual has played a larger role in changing the course of politics and history than Trump," Time's editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs wrote.

Jacobs specified that Trump was awarded the title this year "for marshaling a comeback of historic proportions" as well as "for reshaping the American presidency." He noted that "all of us... are living in the Age of Trump."

Related: 3 Major Reasons Why Donald Trump's Second Term Will Benefit My Business and Increase Profits

This marks the second time Trump has been given the title. He was also named Time Person of the Year in 2016 following his presidential election victory.

Before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30 a.m., Trump said that it was "a tremendous honor" to be awarded the title for the second time.

President-elect Donald Trump. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Other individuals who were shortlisted for Person of the Year this year include Kate Middleton, Elon Musk, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Related: 'I'm Going to Help Him': Jeff Bezos Says He's 'Very Optimistic' About Donald Trump's Second Term in Office — Here's Why

Trump once publicly speculated that he would never be given the title.

"I told you @TIME Magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favorite," he wrote in a social media post in 2015. Time picked then-German chancellor Angela Merkel that year for Person of the Year.

Time has named every U.S. president since Franklin D. Roosevelt, except for Gerald Ford, Person of the Year at least once. Previous non-presidential winners include Mark Zuckerberg and the 2023 Person of the Year, Taylor Swift.

Related: 'I Have a Better Instinct': Donald Trump Says He Doesn't 'See' Replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Operations & Logistics

The Holidays Mean Vacation Time — But Disaster Can Still Strike. Is Your Crisis Plan Ready?

Holidays mean different working hours for companies and different schedules for employees that take off. Before you and your team enjoy some much deserved time off, it is important to put a crisis management plan in place so your business is ready to tackle any issue that crops up.

By Lesley Pyle
Business News

Here's What the CPI Report Means for Your Wallet, According to JPMorgan and EY Experts

Most experts agree that there will be another rate cut next week.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

Right Now, You Can Get More Than 310 Hours of IT Training for Just $50

Stay ahead in tech with the CompTIA Super Bundle.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

How to Start a Freight Brokerage Business

Get your entrepreneurial destiny really moving by becoming a broker--matching shippers and transportation servicess--for the freight industry.

By
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds