Taylor Swift Is TIME's Person of the Year, a Billionaire and Boon to the Economy — Here Are the Brands She's Given a Major Boost The singer-songwriter superstar is in her business savvy era.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • At 33, Taylor Swift was named TIME’s Person of the Year, celebrating her storied journey filled with challenges and redemption.
  • Swift's Eras Tour, an innovative retrospective of her artistic journey, is projected to be the most significant tour ever, potentially grossing over $1 billion.
  • Beyond her music, Swift has had a considerable influence on various industries, from economic surges to academic discussions on her work's literary qualities.

Taylor Swift is in her Person of the Year era. TIME just gave the 33-year-old superstar the coveted title for 2023, capping off a milestone year Swift calls "the breakthrough moment of her career."

Swift's narrative has captured the public's attention like no other, according to the outlet. And while there's no doubt the singer-songwriter has a talent for storytelling, she also has a head for business: She officially entered her billionaire era this year too — and helped invigorate other brands along the way.

Related: 3 Millennial Marketing Tips From Taylor Swift

Swift took the entertainment industry by storm with the Eras Tour, playing 66 dates across the Americas, a tour that is not just a concert series but an epic narrative encompassing her evolution as an artist. Fans around the world constantly analyze her every move, decoding the layers of storytelling within her work, revealing the profound impact she has on her audience.

The "Taylor Swift effect" is undeniable, with economists pointing to her influence on economic growth and political figures recognizing the boost she brings to local economies during her tour dates. Swift's influence permeates to such an extent that it can be seen in football viewership spikes (courtesy of her relationship with Travis Kelce) and massive increases in craft store sales driven by lyrics in her songs.

Image Credit: Buda Mendes/TAS23 | Getty Images

Swift's success has also given fashion brands a major boost. Free People, Reformation and Hill House are some of the relatively affordable brands she's donned, with the latter experiencing the full power of the "Taylor Swift Effect" when she wore a matching set to collaborator Jack Antonoff's rehearsal dinner; the "nap top" ($125) and midi skirt ($175) sold out in less than two hours, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Luxury fashion brands have also benefited from Swift's favor, including handbag and shoe brand Mansur Gavriel, which has sold out three bags that appeared on the artist's arm, and clothing brand Area, which sold out of a pair of crystal-embellished jeans shorts and jeans — both of which retail for $695.

Related: 4 Personal Branding Lessons Leaders Can Learn From Taylor Swift

"This is the proudest and happiest I've ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I've ever been," Swift told TIME. "Ultimately, we can convolute it all we want, or try to overcomplicate it, but there's only one question…'Are you not entertained?'"
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Music Celebrities Entrepreneurs Fashion News and Trends Billionaires Economics Taylor Swift Eras tour

Most Popular

See all
Health & Wellness

Great Gift Alert: Limited-Time Deal on a Deep Tissue Massager for $69.97

Get this massager for 65% less (regularly $199) now through December 17.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

If You Want People to Follow You, Stop Being a Boss — 8 Steps to Truly Effective Leadership

Understand the key differences and embark on the journey from boss to leader with these eight vital steps. This article unveils how to inspire and lead teams with passion and purpose.

By Scott Deming
Franchise

How the NLRB's New Joint-Employer Rule Will Affect Franchisees and Franchisors and Redefine Franchise Relations

Discover the pivotal changes in the NLRB's Joint-Employer Rule and how they could reshape the dynamics of franchising.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Business News

One Rabbi Saw a Gap in the Market for Giant Menorahs. 35 Years Later, He's Gone From Selling 20 a Year to Thousands.

Menorah.net is on track to sell more than 5,000 menorahs this year, the most in its history.

By Sam Silverman
Marketing

4 Marketing Budget Hacks That Will Boost Your Business in 2024

Use these tried and true tips to create a marketing budget that really moves the needle on your success in the upcoming year.

By Joy Gendusa
Science & Technology

10 Tips to Protect Your Device From Hackers While Traveling

Here are some helpful tips to protect your device from getting hacked at airports.

By Hamid Ganji