Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are soon to be in their box-office-dominating eras.

The two surprised audiences and fans around the world when they stepped out on the red carpet together for the Premiere of Swift's "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film in Los Angeles, California.

"She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale," Swift gushed about Beyoncé in an Instagram post that has since garnered over 5 million likes on the platform.

The women coming together is pivotal, as both are set to release massive concert films in the coming weeks that are expected to smash box office expectations. Presale numbers put Swift's film on its way to becoming the highest-grossing concert film to hit theaters (domestically).

In September, "Eras" presale ticket revenue at AMC, Cinemark, and Regal cinemas located in the U.S., Cineplex in Canada, and Cinepolis in Mexico grossed about $65 million.

Earlier this month, Cinemark said in a release that demand for Swift's presale ticket sales was "10 times higher" than presale demand for any other film released in the theater chain's history.

"Eras," which opens Friday, is estimated to make anywhere between $96 million and $145 million on opening weekend.

Beyoncé is releasing her Renaissance World Tour film, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" on December 1. The film pulled in between $6 million and $7 million during its first day of presale tickets earlier this month, according to Deadline.

No other official presale numbers for "Renaissance" have been released by any major theater chains.

This is not the two superstars' first foray into film, either — both had standout documentaries on Netflix.

Per Variety, Netflix reportedly paid Beyoncé a cool $20 million for her "Homecoming" documentary, which was an all-access look at the star's Coachella performance in 2018.

Though it's unclear how much the streaming giant paid for Swift's 2018 "Miss Americana" documentary, unconfirmed sources put the price tag around $25 million for the rights to the film.

Per Forbes, the two superstars have a combined estimated net worth of $1.28 billion, with Swift estimated to be worth $740 million and Beyonce, $540 million.