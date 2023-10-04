Taylor Swift's Movie Smashes Pre-Sale Ticket Records By 'More Than 10 Times' for 'Eras World Tour' Premiere The film is estimated to gross up to $145 million.

Taylor Swift's summer tour broke attendance records, and her presence at NFL games is breaking viewing records.

Now, she's breaking box office records without even trying.

Swift, who will be premiering her "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" in theaters on October 13, has hit a presale record ahead of the film's release with demand for tickets coming in at "10 times higher" than any other film released by Cinemark.

"The anticipation to experience Taylor Swift [The Eras Tour] on the big screen has blown everyone away, and Cinemark is thrilled to offer iridescent popcorn, exclusive merchandise and exciting giveaways that will ensure fans create a night that they will remember forever and always," said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer in a company release.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" in Mexico City, Mexico (Getty Images)

Last month, presale tickets at AMC, Cinemark and Regal cinemas located in the U.S., and Cineplex in Canada and Cinepolis in Mexico topped $65 million.

AMC theaters reported that Swift's concert movie debut brought in an estimated $26 million in the first 24 hours, with ticket seller Fandango reporting at the same time period that the movie had already become the highest first-day selling film of 2023.

"Not only is Taylor Swift's concert film the best first-day ticket seller of the year on Fandango, but the concert film is performing like the superhero she is and ranking among the best first-day ticket sellers of all time from franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics and more," SVP of Fandango ticketing, Jerramy Hainline, told Deadline last month.

The film is estimated to make between $96 million and $145 million on opening weekend, which would make Eras the highest-grossing concert movie tour in history.

The box office isn't the only place that Swift is earning high marks on the screen these days, however.

The star spent her Sunday night at MetLife Stadium to watch the New York Jets take on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, helping bring in an estimated 27 million viewers to NBC.

This made it the most-watched Sunday program on television since Super Bowl LVII this past February, which was shown on FOX, and a 22% year-over-year increase from the same NFL Game 4 broadcast in the 2022-2023 season.

