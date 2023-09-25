Taylor Swift nearly broke the internet on Sunday when she showed up at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City amid swirling rumors of a budding romance with Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Photos and video clips from the day showed the star watching the game and cheering alongside Kelce's mother in a box inside the stadium. After the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41 to 10, Swift can be seen hopping into Kelce's convertible as the duo leaves the stadium to get some food.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

Now, a TikToker is going viral after claiming that Swift paid the checks for an entire restaurant so that she and her rumored new beau — and later, some of his fellow teammates — could eat in peace.

"They were eating and the waitress came up to them and said, 'Here's the deal. Everything's paid for, but you have to leave, like, right now,'" the TikToker claimed in a now-deleted clip. "How freaking insane is this?"

The TikToker said that only those seated on the rooftop and upstairs area had their meals paid for, while those dining downstairs were still free to dine and roam.

"One of them rented out the rooftop and they did have a reservation, the restaurant did stop taking reservations after a certain time, which was so that they could clear out the place and have the place for them," she told viewers. "People who were still there when their reservation was coming up had their meals paid for by Taylor. Everybody who I've spoken to thought it was so freakin' cool."

Multiple outlets reported that other Chiefs players and their girlfriends and wives later joined the pair on the rooftop, along with Kelce's parents.

The restaurant that was rented was reportedly Prime Social in downtown Kansas City.

"We went to Prime Social Rooftop for my friend's 22nd birthday. They informed us before we left that they had a 'hard close' at 8 p.m. and of course, seeing that Taylor was at the Chiefs game, we were already joking that she was going to be there," one witness told Entertainment Tonight. "I wish I could've seen her, but it was amazing!!"

Prime Social did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Many in the comment section were elated with Swift's restaurant gesture and kindness.

"I'm so glad no one doxxed them and they had a peaceful evening out," one person wrote.

"From what I can tell, KC folks respected her/their privacy and that had to have felt so freeing for Taylor," another wrote.