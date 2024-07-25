Rumors of a cage fight between the two billionaires heated up last summer.

The battle of the billionaires continues.

After last year's back-and-forth between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk about setting up a potential cage match — which ended when Zuckerberg called the fight off, calling Musk "not serious" — Musk is once again on the attack, telling a reporter from Fox News Wednesday that he was ready to fight.

Related: Cage Fight Plans Between Musk and Zuckerberg Heat Up

"I'll fight Zuckerberg any place, any time, any rules," Musk said, staring into the camera.

Another @elonmusk quote from his visit to the hill today—



Musk said he'd fight Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg "any place, any time, any rules" pic.twitter.com/XYSBdmpkzX — Kelly Phares (@kellyfphares) July 24, 2024

Zuckerberg responded on his Threads account with a link to a Verge report and wrote: "Are we really doing this again?"

Though Musk reportedly began training for the fight with UFC fighters last year, it is unknown if he's continued.

Related: 'This Nerd Is a Silent Killer': Mark Zuckerberg Rented Out An Entire MMA Arena to Watch a Fight

Zuckerberg, meanwhile, is an avid MMA enthusiast who trains in the sport — it's something he takes so seriously that he built a backyard octagon. Zuckerberg is also a gold medal-winning Jiu-Jitsu fighter.

"MMA is the perfect thing," Zuckerberg said on an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" in May 2023. "After an hour or two of working out or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it's like now I'm ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day."