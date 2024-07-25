Get All Access for $5/mo

Elon Musk Says He Will 'Fight' Mark Zuckerberg 'Any Place, Any Time, Any Rules' Rumors of a cage fight between the two billionaires heated up last summer.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Elon Musk reignited his feud with Mark Zuckerberg this week by telling a reporter he would be willing to fight Meta's CEO.
  • The billionaires went back and forth on social media last summer about setting up a potential cage match, which never materialized.
  • "Are we really doing this again?" Zuckerberg replied on Threads.

The battle of the billionaires continues.

After last year's back-and-forth between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk about setting up a potential cage match — which ended when Zuckerberg called the fight off, calling Musk "not serious" — Musk is once again on the attack, telling a reporter from Fox News Wednesday that he was ready to fight.

"I'll fight Zuckerberg any place, any time, any rules," Musk said, staring into the camera.

Zuckerberg responded on his Threads account with a link to a Verge report and wrote: "Are we really doing this again?"

Though Musk reportedly began training for the fight with UFC fighters last year, it is unknown if he's continued.

Zuckerberg, meanwhile, is an avid MMA enthusiast who trains in the sport — it's something he takes so seriously that he built a backyard octagon. Zuckerberg is also a gold medal-winning Jiu-Jitsu fighter.

"MMA is the perfect thing," Zuckerberg said on an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" in May 2023. "After an hour or two of working out or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it's like now I'm ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day."
