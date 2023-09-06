Video Shows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sparring With MMA Fighters on a Floating Barge The fighters flip, kick, and plunge into the water, all dramatically set to "Mission Impossible."

By Entrepreneur Staff

While many of us spent our summer Fridays resting on a beach, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent his time in between meetings much differently — getting beat up on a floating barge.

In a video posted to Meta-owned Instagram with the caption "summer vibes," Zuckerberg can be seen training with MMA fighters Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya in a dramatically edited clip that features the trio fighting, kicking, and flipping into the crystal-clear waters surrounded by mountains and evergreens.

Facebook's founder has been training for more than a year and takes his hobby seriously. (The gold medal-winning jiu-jitsu champion reportedly set up an octagon in his backyard for MMA practice and training — his wife wasn't pleased.)

In May, on an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," he said training helps him as a CEO.

"After an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it's like now I'm ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day," Zuckerberg said.

'This Nerd Is a Silent Killer': Mark Zuckerberg Rented Out An Entire MMA Arena to Watch a Fight, Privately

For the past few months, Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk have been sparring (on social media only, sadly) in a war of words about a potential real-life cage match between the billionaires. But after months of back and forth, Zuck ended the chatter by publicly writing that "Elon isn't serious."

Based on Zuckerberg's summer activities, Musk may want to stay that way.

However, Musk takes home his own gold. Tesla's CEO is currently the world's richest person, per Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, with roughing $234 billion as of Wednesday afternoon. Zuckerberg is ranked the No. 10 richest, with $109 billion.
