Last year, Zuckerberg said training helps him "solve whatever problem at work for the day."

Billionaire and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't only fighting trolls on the internet these days.

The tech mogul took to Instagram to show that he had competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament and took home both gold and silver medals.

"Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team," he penned alongside a series of photos and videos from the tournament, thanking his training team for helping him meet his goal.

The tournament took place in the Bay Area at Woodside High School in Woodside, California on Saturday, May 6.

One of Mark Zuckerberg's BJJ matches pic.twitter.com/CnNdlhXtJl — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 8, 2023

Zuckerberg first revealed his interest in mixed martial arts on "The Joe Rogan Experience" last August, telling Rogan that he had picked it up during the pandemic as a way to realign his focus and get physical for the day.

"MMA is the perfect thing," the billionaire said on the podcast. "After an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it's like now I'm ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day."

A month later, one of his trainers told The Information that he had been working with Zuck one-on-one to help develop his skillset and sharpen his role as a fighter.



"You'd never expect these guys to be able to take you down. Next thing you know, they're attacking you with these extremely technical moves," said Khai Wu, Zuckerberg's trainer at the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu Academy in San Jose, at the time. "You don't know this nerd is a silent killer."

In October 2022, Zuckerberg took his love for the sport one step further by privately renting out the UFC APEX arena in Las Vegas to watch the match between female fighters Yan Xiaonan and Mackenzie Dern.

Zuckerberg's net worth was an estimated $85.3 billion as of Monday afternoon.