is taking his aggressions out in the Octagon after a new report revealed he's been doing MMA training as a workout and could be on his way to becoming one heck of a fighter.

The tech entrepreneur previously shared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" that he had developed an interest in the sport, but this week, one of his training partners at Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu Academy in San Jose, Calif., confirmed he's holding his own as a fighter after participating in private training sessions over the past couple of months.

"He's never like, 'Don't do that,'" Khai Wu, an MMA professional and jiujitsu black belt, told The Information. "He's actually asked, 'Can you give me a little more resistance, a little more force? I want to feel it.'"

According to Wu, he trains Zuckerberg and other "jiujitsu nerds" at the academy in Silicon Valley.

"You'd never expect these guys to be able to take you down. Next thing you know, they're attacking you with these extremely technical moves," Wu added. "You don't know this nerd is a silent killer."

Zuckerberg gave his followers a glimpse at one of his showdowns with Wu via Instagram, and in the clip, viewers can see the businessman pinning the pro to the ground.

While discussing his new hobby on Rogan's podcast, he said it has helped his physical well-being and his performance in the office.

Zuckerberg's interest in the sport of physical combat might be his way of working out his frustrations after his net worth took a massive $71 billion loss so far in 2022.

The hit to Zuckerberg's fortune follows a tough year for as investors hesitate to dive into the brand's transition to virtual reality and competition with newer platforms like TikTok. The company reported losing users for the first time in history in February, reducing Zuckerberg's net worth by $31 billion in a single day.

According to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, the founder has a current net worth of $55.3 billion. In September 2021 he was sitting high on the list with $142 billion.