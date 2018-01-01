Sheldon Yellen is the CEO of Birmingham, Michigan-based BELFOR, the worldwide leader in property restoration and disaster recovery. BELFOR has more than 6,400 employees in 300 offices spanning 31 countries. Sheldon was featured on CBS’s Undercover Boss.
Preparation
4 Ways to Ensure Your Startup Will Survive Disaster
A little preparation can shield your business from suffering a total loss should catastrophe strike.
Hiring
How to Make People, Not Résumés, Your Hiring Priority
Adding an employee is a lot like acquiring a company: Either way, your job is to learn about character, history and potential for the future.
Trust
2 Key Strategies for Selling Trust Within Your Budding Business
Did you know that people form their first impressions of a business within a tenth of a second?
Work Ethic
How Growing Up With Nothing Equipped Me to Run a Billion-Dollar Company
Sheldon Yellen started life on the mean streets of Detroit. There, he learned four life-changing lessons.
Leadership Qualities
Why Sincerely Caring for Your People Yields the Greatest ROI
Leaders who take an interest in the wellbeing of their teams don't worry about having disengaged employees.
Long Hours
Why the CEO Should Be the First in and Last Out
It's your company. You can't expect anyone to work harder than you do.