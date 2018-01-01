Sheldon Yellen

Sheldon Yellen is the CEO of Birmingham, Michigan-based BELFOR, the worldwide leader in property restoration and disaster recovery. BELFOR has more than 6,400 employees in 300 offices spanning 31 countries. Sheldon was featured on CBS’s Undercover Boss.

4 Ways to Ensure Your Startup Will Survive Disaster
Preparation

A little preparation can shield your business from suffering a total loss should catastrophe strike.
5 min read
How to Make People, Not Résumés, Your Hiring Priority
Hiring

Adding an employee is a lot like acquiring a company: Either way, your job is to learn about character, history and potential for the future.
5 min read
2 Key Strategies for Selling Trust Within Your Budding Business
Trust

Did you know that people form their first impressions of a business within a tenth of a second?
4 min read
How Growing Up With Nothing Equipped Me to Run a Billion-Dollar Company
Work Ethic

Sheldon Yellen started life on the mean streets of Detroit. There, he learned four life-changing lessons.
4 min read
Why Sincerely Caring for Your People Yields the Greatest ROI
Leadership Qualities

Leaders who take an interest in the wellbeing of their teams don't worry about having disengaged employees.
4 min read
Why the CEO Should Be the First in and Last Out
Long Hours

It's your company. You can't expect anyone to work harder than you do.
4 min read
