From the eye of the storm to the heart of leadership: How BELFOR's Sheldon Yellen's approach to the disaster recovery industry is revolutionizing resilience in business.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The stark reality that only 21% of U.S. employees strongly agree they trust their organization's leadership — down from 24% in 2019 — underscores a growing crisis of confidence that could undermine effective emergency management. This troubling trend, captured in a recent Gallup report, highlights the necessity of strong, compassionate leadership during times of crisis.

Consider the recent Hurricane Beryl, a devastating storm that demonstrated my company BELFOR's response strategies and highlighted the impacts of extreme weather. My experience managing the fallout from natural disasters helped me refine strategies that apply to severe weather events and workplace crises alike. Reflecting on the extensive impact of Hurricane Beryl and my personal experiences, I recognized the necessity for adapting and shifting our approach to support impacted communities. By embracing agility, fostering open communication and empowering our teams, we can not only recover from crises but also strengthen ourselves and build a more resilient, connected workforce.

While not every company will endure the wrath of a natural disaster (though, as we've seen, the impact from natural disasters across a multitude of sectors are impacted), I believe the lessons I've learned on the frontlines and the response strategies BELFOR has developed are universally applicable. These strategies prepare us to handle a broad spectrum of potential business disruptions, ensuring quick, effective decision-making under pressure — an indispensable skill in a changing business environment.

Below, we'll explore some practical takeaways that focus on agility in leadership — especially during crisis management. These insights are crucial for more than just recovery; they're about fundamentally rethinking our strategies to be adaptable and well-prepared for future uncertainties, no matter what line of work.

Related: Why You Need to Embrace Uncertainty as an Entrepreneurial Leader (and How to Navigate it Effectively)

Emphasize active listening

In leadership, particularly during crises, active listening is as crucial as decision-making. The analogy of a pilot at 30,000 feet illustrates this well: Leaders, such as pilots, see the broad, overarching strategies clearly, while their teams on the ground manage the details. Bridging these perspectives through active listening can sharpen decision-making and foster engagement — which comes with a host of benefits.

A Gallup survey revealed that higher team engagement leads to better business outcomes, such as increased productivity, profitability and well-being. Leaders can practice this skill by regularly checking in with team members to inquire about their tasks and gauge their well-being. They should also check in on their families and loved ones, asking about important milestones and making true personal connections. This dual focus on work and personal feedback cultivates trust and increases loyalty — two indispensable tools in pushing teams forward.

Decentralize decision-making

Allowing your team to make decisions empowers them and is essential in situations requiring immediate action. This approach shows trust in their capabilities and understanding (which I think we can all agree is a great feeling). Consider Johnson & Johnson. Under the leadership of William Weldon, Johnson & Johnson has exemplified a decentralized corporate structure, which was particularly beneficial in managing across different regions and cultural contexts.

This structure allowed local managers, who deeply understood their markets and customer needs, to make decisions tailored to their specific circumstances without waiting for approvals from the central headquarters in the U.S. Similarly, at BELFOR, our global presence means we empower leadership throughout our various office branches. When you hire the right team members, you know that whatever they face, they will consistently do the right thing.

Related: 4 Reasons Decentralized Business Management Is Booming

Get in the trenches

By stepping onto the field and facing the same challenges as your team, you enhance morale and establish credibility. This hands-on method shows your dedication to grasping the inner workings and everyday realities of your team's tasks. Moreover, adopting a more approachable demeanor can greatly diminish barriers between leadership and staff. For instance, during my appearance on Undercover Boss, I swapped my suit and tie for blue jeans and a sport coat, which transformed my interactions significantly. I found that people were more willing to approach me and share their honest feedback, providing valuable insights crucial for improving our operations.

Express gratitude to the entire system

Recognize not only the hard work and dedication of your team members on the front lines but also the invaluable support provided by their families at home. Acknowledging the collective effort of both the employees and their loved ones reinforces a supportive work environment and boosts morale across the board. This is crucial given that, according to Gallup's analysis, only one in three workers in the U.S. strongly agrees that they received recognition or praise for doing good work in the past week. Simple gestures such as sending thank-you notes, hosting appreciation events or even publicly acknowledging their efforts during meetings can make a significant difference in enhancing employee engagement and satisfaction.

After a crisis, convene a group debrief to reflect on the experience. Encourage open discussion about what strategies succeeded and which areas require adaptation for future responses. This practice of analyzing and learning from mistakes transforms challenges into valuable teachable moments. By fostering a culture that views errors as opportunities for growth, leaders can not only improve their team's performance but also enhance their resilience and readiness for future challenges. This approach ensures that each experience, good or bad, is harnessed as a positive force for continual improvement and innovation. For instance, research has shown that debriefings in healthcare settings, such as emergency departments, help teams quickly learn and manage patient care more safely to improve overall team performance and patient outcomes.

Related: How to Lead and Manage Your Team During Times of Crisis

Disaster recovery team leader responsibilities include overseeing the allocation of resources and supplies to ensure an efficient recovery process. At BELFOR, our team of disaster recovery industry experts thrives by mastering the complex dynamics of crisis management skills. We consistently overcome disaster recovery challenges by adapting to new trends while staying true to our fundamental goal: helping those in need with compassion and expertise. This approach doesn't just help us tackle today's challenges — it also gears us up for whatever tomorrow may bring.

By blending innovative strategies, nimble decision-making and core leadership values, we create a resilient foundation that allows us to excel in high-stress scenarios.