Veronica Fernandez

Veronica is Visa’s SVP and Regional Head of North America Business Solutions, responsible for the business, strategy and go-to-market for the U.S. and Canada. Since joining Visa in 2007, she's led numerous teams across Visa Business Solutions, North America Merchant and Prepaid.

Operations & Logistics

3 Reasons Why Your Business Should Start Digitizing Payments

Customers will continue to demand more digital payment options and expect convenience, security and simplicity — and businesses will need to adapt or struggle.

Growing a Business

Don't Play Catch-up With Your Competition — Use These 3 Essential Technologies to Power Up Your Small Business

Here are three technologies for you to embrace in your business for faster growth and higher success.

Mujeres emprendedoras

4 consejos para hacer crecer tu pequeño negocio liderado por mujeres en 2024

Ser mujer en los negocios es un testimonio de resiliencia, coraje y un espíritu inquebrantable de autodefensa.

Leadership

4 Tips for Growing Your Women-Owned Small Business in 2024

To be a woman in business is a testament to resilience, courage and an unwavering spirit of self-advocacy.

