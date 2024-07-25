Unlock the full potential of your business with a lifetime license to the suite of beloved apps.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs, having the right tools can make all the difference in achieving success. Equipping your team with productivity apps that support your day-to-day business can be an easy way to ensure this.

The Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows offers a comprehensive suite of eight powerful apps designed to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and facilitate effective communication. Now available for a one-time payment of just $59.99 (reg. $219), this lifetime license could be an invaluable investment in your business.

How can it help?

Word allows for efficient document creation and management, while Excel is a great tool millions of professionals use to analyze data and manage financials. You can even automate tasks in Excel to reduce errors and save time.

A standard in presentation creation, PowerPoint is a worldwide go-to for creating engaging presentations, whether training employees, pitching to potential investors, or presenting to a client.

Outlook offers a single place to organize and manage your calendar and email. Schedule meetings, set reminders, and manage contacts all in one place. Microsoft Access is a tool for building and managing databases, which can help track customer information and inventory. You can even integrate data from other sources into Access.

The other apps include OneNote, which organizes notes and allows users to create notes in various formats, including text, images, audio recordings, and handwritten notes. It also comes with Teams, which effectively communicates with the team in real time, and Publisher, which helps you make pro-looking publications for print, email, and online.

No monthly fees.

Unlike Microsoft 365, you don't need to pay monthly fees with MS Office Professional 2021. However, you need to be running Windows 10 or 11 to use it.

This gold standard in productivity software has 4.9/5 stars online.

Get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for a one-time payment of just $59.99 (reg. $219).

