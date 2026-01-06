A DoorDash driver got caught red-handed trying to scam a customer with AI. The driver accepted an order in Austin, Texas, immediately marked it as delivered, and sent an AI-generated image of food sitting at the customer’s front door.

One problem: The order never actually arrived. Customer Byrne Hobart posted side-by-side photos on X showing the fake AI image next to his actual door, which looked nothing like it. DoorDash quickly investigated and permanently banned the driver from the platform. The company gave Hobart a refund and credit, and his poke bowl eventually showed up.

Amazing. DoorDash driver accepted the drive, immediately marked it as delivered, and submitted an AI-generated image of a DoorDash order (left) at our front door (right). pic.twitter.com/aGHQx9eexi — Byrne Hobart (@ByrneHobart) December 27, 2025

Hobart suspects the “Dasher” may have been a scammer who hacked a legitimate driver’s account to collect payments for fake deliveries. Another Austin customer reported the same scam with the same driver.

