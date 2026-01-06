/ Business News

A DoorDash Driver Was Fired for Using AI to Fake Food Delivery

The driver sent an AI-generated image of the order at the customer’s door, but never actually showed up with the food.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Jan 06, 2026

A DoorDash driver got caught red-handed trying to scam a customer with AI. The driver accepted an order in Austin, Texas, immediately marked it as delivered, and sent an AI-generated image of food sitting at the customer’s front door.

One problem: The order never actually arrived. Customer Byrne Hobart posted side-by-side photos on X showing the fake AI image next to his actual door, which looked nothing like it. DoorDash quickly investigated and permanently banned the driver from the platform. The company gave Hobart a refund and credit, and his poke bowl eventually showed up.

Hobart suspects the “Dasher” may have been a scammer who hacked a legitimate driver’s account to collect payments for fake deliveries. Another Austin customer reported the same scam with the same driver.

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

