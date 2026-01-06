Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs don’t struggle with motivation. We struggle with capacity.

Between long workdays, constant decision-making and the mental load that comes with building something meaningful, most founders aren’t looking for more wellness trends or biohacking that add complexity to already full lives. We want clear, actionable tools that help us feel better, think sharper and build a sustainable, enjoyable approach to performance we can maintain long-term, not just for the next quarter.

I’ve read dozens of books, listened to countless podcasts and interviewed many experts over the past year, and the books I highlight below rise above inspiration. They are practical, clearly structured and designed for real life. These books reduce friction, spell things out and help you take action on a busy Tuesday, as opposed to just talking about change.

This list builds on a previous Entrepreneur roundup I shared featuring books like 5 Types of Wealth, Good Energy, The Let Them Theory and The New Menopause. Those books helped shape how I think. This new list reflects what I am actively using now to execute.

These are guidebooks that support performance, resilience and longevity in real life.

1. The Forever Strong Playbook by Dr. Gabrielle Lyon

If you want one book that feels like a true operating manual for long-term performance, this is it.

What I love about The Forever Strong Playbook is how clearly Dr. Gabrielle Lyon connects strength, muscle and longevity, and then gives you a six-week, science-backed plan to support all three. There is no guessing. You know exactly what to focus on: how to think, how to eat, how to move and how to recover.

Her workouts are quick and effective, which matters when time and energy are finite. You do not need marathon gym sessions to build strength that supports real life and long-term independence. The plan respects busy schedules while still prioritizing resistance training, which Dr. Lyon makes a compelling case for as foundational to healthy aging.

The same practicality shows up in her nutrition guidance. Her 30-gram-plus protein meals are simple, realistic and repeatable. These are meals you can actually make between meetings, not aspirational recipes that live untouched in a cookbook. I also appreciate that many of her recipes and insights are available for free through her newsletter, which lowers the barrier to getting started even more.

This book works because it offers structure without rigidity and a plan you can follow without overthinking.

2. The High-Protein Plate by Rachael DeVaux

If Gabrielle Lyon gives you the why behind protein and longevity, The High-Protein Plate gives you the how.

Food is fuel, and for entrepreneurs focused on performance and recovery, protein should not be an afterthought. Registered dietitian Rachael DeVaux structures every recipe around a simple premise: build meals that consistently deliver enough protein without sacrificing flavor, balance, or convenience.

This is a cookbook built for real life. Think protein-forward breakfasts that keep you full through morning meetings, lunch bowls you can prep once and eat all week and simple dinners that support recovery after long days.

The recipes are approachable and repeatable. A Greek yogurt parfait with berries and seeds becomes a strategic protein anchor. A hearty turkey chili or salmon-based bowl turns into a reliable go-to. The book removes guesswork and makes it easier to hit protein targets consistently.

For entrepreneurs, this matters. When nutrition is simple, everything else gets easier.

3. Hormone Havoc by Dr. Amy Shah

(Ships February 24)

I read an advance copy of Hormone Havoc, and what stood out immediately was how calm and doable it felt.

Dr. Amy Shah takes on hormone health without fear-based messaging or extremes. She explains Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) clearly, then brings everything back to daily habits that are accessible and sustainable. Movement, nutrition, mindset and consistency are the anchors.

I admire Dr. Shah’s 30–30–3 protocol, which brings structure without overwhelm: 30 grams of protein at your first meal, 30 grams of fiber throughout the day and three grams of probiotic-rich foods daily for optimal gut health. With probiotic options like cottage cheese, yogurt, kimchi or even a spoonful of apple cider vinegar, her overall plan is practical and easy to integrate into everyday life.

That level of clarity enables follow-through, which is exactly what busy entrepreneurs need. This book empowers women with knowledge and a clear path forward, without expensive supplements or elaborate requirements.

Why food still comes first

If there’s one tip I consistently offer entrepreneurs who want more energy and better focus, it’s this: start with what you eat. Health is wealth, and prioritizing whole foods while minimizing ultra-processed foods is one of the fastest ways to improve both. The Forever Strong Playbook, The High-Protein Plate and Hormone Havoc stand out because they make eating well simple, emphasizing protein and fiber-rich real foods that support muscle, steady energy and a healthy gut microbiome — key drivers of performance, mood and long-term resilience.

4. Headamentals by Ryan Berman, Suzy Burke Ph.D. and Rhett Power

Entrepreneurship is a mental sport, and Headamentals focuses on the internal dialogue that shapes performance.

Ryan Berman is someone I’ve known for years, and I’ve watched him coach Fortune 500 companies on courage and leadership worldwide. I trust his work. His earlier book, Return on Courage, established him as a leading voice on brave leadership. This book is further strengthened by the perspectives of performance psychologist Suzy Burke, Ph.D., and executive coach, leadership expert and author Rhett Power, who bring deep expertise in mindset, resilience and leadership under pressure.

One of the book’s most useful ideas is learning to separate facts from the story you are telling yourself. Instead of immediately believing automatic thoughts like “I am not ready” or “This could fail,” Ryan, Suzy and Rhett teach leaders to pause, question the narrative and reframe self-talk so it supports action instead of fear.

Between the book, his podcast and his newsletter, Ryan consistently delivers tools leaders can apply in real time, especially in high-pressure moments.

5. Did You Stretch Tho by Hannah Corbin

Stretching used to be something I squeezed in only if I had time. Now it is one of the most important ways I take care of my body.

We carry an incredible amount of tension in our muscles from stress, sitting, training and simply moving through the day. When stretching became intentional instead of optional, I felt better almost immediately. Recovery improved. Stiffness decreased. My nervous system felt calmer.

Did You Stretch Tho is the reason stretching finally stuck for me. I was honored to learn that actor, composer and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda felt similarly when he said, “I hated stretching before I met Hannah Corbin. Now I don’t know how I lived before it became part of my life.”

Hannah Corbin’s book is brilliantly designed around a 52-card deck of color-coded and beautifully photographed stretches. Each color represents a different focus area, such as hips, back or full-body relief. There is no planning or decision fatigue. You grab a card and go. A seated spinal twist after hours at a desk, a hip flexor stretch to undo sitting, or a simple forward fold to release tension can make a meaningful difference in how your body feels.

This book reframes stretching as an act of self-love and performance support, not a chore. It is about releasing stored tension, improving mood, resetting your nervous system and building resilience. The format makes it easy to use at home, while traveling or even with your family, and I love it for a thoughtful and practical gift.

6. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant

All of the stretching and protein in the world will not help if your head is working against you, which brings me to Hidden Potential. I have long been a fan of Adam Grant’s Rethinking podcast, one of the most downloaded business podcasts in the world, and Hidden Potential carries that same thoughtful, research-backed clarity.

One of the most actionable ideas in the book is that growth is not about pushing harder. It is about designing systems that make progress inevitable. Instead of relying on motivation or talent, Grant emphasizes habits, environments and feedback loops that support consistent improvement over time.

For entrepreneurs building teams and cultures, this is a powerful shift. Excellence becomes less about pressure and more about process.

7. The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter

Grant’s systems work, but only if you’ve built the resilience to execute them when it matters. Modern life has optimized comfort and quietly eroded that resilience.

In The Comfort Crisis, Michael Easter reframes discomfort as a strategic tool, not something to avoid. The book makes a compelling case for seeking intentional challenges so stress does not catch you unprepared.

One idea that stayed with me is that resilience is built before a crisis, not during it. You do not rise to the occasion. You fall to your level of preparation.

For entrepreneurs, this book reinforces why physical challenge, mental toughness and capacity-building habits matter far beyond fitness.

8. Mocktail Hour by Callie Gullickson

Consistent well-being and resilience directly correlate with how well you recover. It’s important to make more intentional choices around alcohol, not out of deprivation, but in support of sleep, focus, hormones and overall health.

Mocktail Hour is loaded with creative, low-sugar ideas that make it easy to participate socially without sacrificing performance. Drinks like a citrus spritz, a cucumber-mint cooler or a ginger-lime mock mule feel festive and intentional.

Callie’s philosophy, BYOE: Bring Your Own Energy, perfectly captures the spirit of the book. It is about showing up fully, feeling good and enjoying the moment without the next-day cost. Another tip? If you’re not motivated to exercise, just download one of Callie’s fitness classes on Peloton and you’ll forget you’re even working out.

The common thread across all of these books is action. They don’t exist to motivate you for a moment. They exist to change how you train, how you recover, how you eat, how you think and how you show up day after day. If you’re looking for better performance and longevity, inspiration is not enough. You need systems you can live with, trust and sustain. These books deliver exactly that.